Olivia Dunne Just Made A Major Decision About Her Future - And It's Not What Anyone Expected
Olivia Dunne is not hanging up her Louisiana State University leotard just yet. The gymnast just made the unexpected announcement on social media that she will return to the university for her fifth and final year.
In an Instagram video, Dunne shared some of her college career highlights, including when the team won its first national championship in 2024. The gymnast narrated the clip, announcing her decision to stay the extra year. "Dear LSU, these past 4 years have changed my life. There's something about putting on a purple and gold uniform," she said at the start of the video. Dunne's popularity had grown tremendously, especially on social media, which is why it wouldn't have been much of a shock if she chose to leave. But at the end of the day, she knew she had to stay a LSU Tiger for at least one more year. "No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU. And that's why I'm here to say, I'm not Dunne yet." Fans rejoiced over the decision in the comments where they celebrated the news.
If you're wondering how Dunne is even eligible to attend LSU for an extra year, she was part of the group of athletes that was given the option to have a fifth year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who opted out of the extra time, Dunne has made the shocking decision to stay, making LSU fans ecstatic for what's to come.
Olivia Dunne hinted at the possibility of rejoining LSU
Olivia Dunne's decision to stay at LSU seems a bit shocking, but the gymnast did hint at the possibility not long before making her decision. On July 1, 2024, Dunne spoke with the New York Post about her future. "So I do have eligibility for a fifth year, which I haven't decided yet," she said. "I am thinking about it. ... But I do have eligibility [for another year at LSU]." It looked like Dunne was teasing her return, but she never confirmed anything until her social media announcement. However, in the interview, the gymnast guaranteed there was one direction she would not be heading: The Olympics.
Dunne told the New York Post, "I don't think I'm going to try for the Olympics or anything after, since I once competed for Team USA and I closed that chapter and went to LSU." The athlete has briefly touched on her previous Olympic goals in different interviews. In June 2023, she revealed on the "Full Send" podcast that she went to the USA Olympic training center for her shot at the gold, but she found the environment to be too much. She said, "That whole environment was just not so good ... and I decided when I was 16 ... I'm just going to be healthy, keep my full ride to LSU, and just be happy." Even years later, LSU clearly still makes Dunne happy as she takes on her fifth year and continues her superstar transformation.