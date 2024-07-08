Olivia Dunne Just Made A Major Decision About Her Future - And It's Not What Anyone Expected

Olivia Dunne is not hanging up her Louisiana State University leotard just yet. The gymnast just made the unexpected announcement on social media that she will return to the university for her fifth and final year.

In an Instagram video, Dunne shared some of her college career highlights, including when the team won its first national championship in 2024. The gymnast narrated the clip, announcing her decision to stay the extra year. "Dear LSU, these past 4 years have changed my life. There's something about putting on a purple and gold uniform," she said at the start of the video. Dunne's popularity had grown tremendously, especially on social media, which is why it wouldn't have been much of a shock if she chose to leave. But at the end of the day, she knew she had to stay a LSU Tiger for at least one more year. "No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU. And that's why I'm here to say, I'm not Dunne yet." Fans rejoiced over the decision in the comments where they celebrated the news.

If you're wondering how Dunne is even eligible to attend LSU for an extra year, she was part of the group of athletes that was given the option to have a fifth year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike athletes like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, who opted out of the extra time, Dunne has made the shocking decision to stay, making LSU fans ecstatic for what's to come.