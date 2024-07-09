New Pic Of Tobey Maguire & Lily Chee, 20, Has Everyone Calling Him Bradley Cooper And Leo DiCaprio Jr.
Is that Leonardo DiCaprio or Bradley Cooper? Nope, it's Tobey Maguire! The "Spider-Man" actor is drawing comparisons to his buddy DiCaprio and Cooper after taking interest in much younger women.
Maguire is not newly single, having been divorced for several years after calling it quits with his wife Jennifer Meyer in 2020. A source told People at the time, "They have completely different interests and haven't seemed to be connecting." Since ending things with his wife, the "Babylon" actor has only had one public relationship with a model, Tatiana Dietman. Dietman was relatively young when she dated the actor, being in her late 20's while Maguire was in his 40's. However, dating a much younger women might be a pattern because Maquire has since stepped out with rumored new girlfriend, Lily Chee, hence the DiCaprio and Cooper remarks.
Anybody who's anybody gets invited to Michael Rubin's White Party for the 4th of July and it looks like Maguire was on the list. The star-studded event featured celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Tom Brady, yet the conversation has been all about Maguire. The actor was spotted with his hand on Chee's back as they walked out of the party. But what's the big deal? Well, Chee is just 20 years old while Maguire is close to his 50's. Many expect DiCaprio and Cooper to date younger women, but not Maguire. So, when he and Chee left the party together, it got people talking.
Tobey Maguire's ex-wife says photo with Chee is not what it seems
As much as people love Tobey Maguire for his time as Peter Parker, they don't love his recent outing with Lily Chee. The internet quickly called out Maguire's shady relationship. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Spiderman was released a year BEFORE she was born this is crazy." Others questioned not only Maguire's actions, but other men in the entertainment industry. They tweeted, "whats with old celebrity men and liking significantly younger women?"
The backlash about how Chee's age wasn't just geared toward Maguire; those close to him caught a bit of flack. When people questioned his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, about the relationship, she defended him. A screenshot from Reddit showed an Instagram user asking Meyer, "Why is your ex husband banging someone 3 years older than your daughter?" Meyer didn't seem to be a fan of the comment and addressed the speculation surrounding Chee and Maguire. She said, "I don't usually respond to such nonsense, but he was kindly helping a friend to her car, being a good guy," she continued, "And now he has [been] blasted online for dating someone he is not. But thank you for your rude comment, I hope it made you feel better today. Wishing you love and light."
Despite Meyer's defense of Maguire, people aren't convinced he was simply walking Chee to her car. They think there's something more going on here.