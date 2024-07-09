New Pic Of Tobey Maguire & Lily Chee, 20, Has Everyone Calling Him Bradley Cooper And Leo DiCaprio Jr.

Is that Leonardo DiCaprio or Bradley Cooper? Nope, it's Tobey Maguire! The "Spider-Man" actor is drawing comparisons to his buddy DiCaprio and Cooper after taking interest in much younger women.

Maguire is not newly single, having been divorced for several years after calling it quits with his wife Jennifer Meyer in 2020. A source told People at the time, "They have completely different interests and haven't seemed to be connecting." Since ending things with his wife, the "Babylon" actor has only had one public relationship with a model, Tatiana Dietman. Dietman was relatively young when she dated the actor, being in her late 20's while Maguire was in his 40's. However, dating a much younger women might be a pattern because Maquire has since stepped out with rumored new girlfriend, Lily Chee, hence the DiCaprio and Cooper remarks.

Anybody who's anybody gets invited to Michael Rubin's White Party for the 4th of July and it looks like Maguire was on the list. The star-studded event featured celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Drake, and Tom Brady, yet the conversation has been all about Maguire. The actor was spotted with his hand on Chee's back as they walked out of the party. But what's the big deal? Well, Chee is just 20 years old while Maguire is close to his 50's. Many expect DiCaprio and Cooper to date younger women, but not Maguire. So, when he and Chee left the party together, it got people talking.