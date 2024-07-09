Sad Details About Love & Marriage: Huntsville Star Keke Jabbar's Death
The death of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star Keke Jabbar, who was 42 years-old, sparked mourning on July 3, 2024. Relaying a message from the late reality star's family, Marcella Sparks was the first to confirm Jabbar's death. "It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke," read Sparks on her YouTube channel (via People). "She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter." Sparks continued, "She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief..."
At the time of this writing, Jabbar's cause of death remains a mystery. However, Jabbar's friend, JoAnn Jenkins has claimed that she died from carbon monoxide poisoning after falling asleep in her car, which had been having issues. According to Jenkins, Jabbar was often sleepy and would fall asleep in random places. "So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage," Jenkins said (via The Independent). "He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn't breathing." Jenkins said that Jabbar's husband, Ameen Jabbar tried to resuscitate her, but was unsuccessful.
Jenkins also denied that Jabbar, whose past with substance use played out on "Love & Marriage," overdosed or committed suicide. Many celebs have died in 2024, and Jabbar has sadly joined their ranks, leaving behind three children.
Keke Jabbar's kids lost their mother
The saddest detail about Keke Jabbar's death is the fact that her three children have lost their mother forever. Contrasting Jabbar's time on "Love & Marriage," which was often rife with tension, the reality star found great pride and joy in caring for her children. In May 2024, mere weeks before her death, Jabbar took to Instagram to celebrate her oldest child Amaree's high school graduation. "My first born graduated from high school yesterday and it was such an emotional experience!!" posted Jabbar alongside a photo of her kids. "I didn't expect 18 years to go by this fast! We're so proud of you Amaree." Jabbar also thanked her village, including her parents, who contributed to her son's life.
In January of that same year, Jabbar celebrated Amaree's birthday on Instagram with a video of her family singing "Happy Birthday." The mom-of-three gushed about her oldest. "18 years ago I was preparing to become a mommy for the first time," wrote Jabbar. "I thank God for my child! I couldn't not have prayed for a better child who's smart, handsome, respectful, loving and kind!" Jabbar also prayed for Amaree, whom she revealed had never gotten into any trouble, as he embarked on the next phase of his life. "I pray Gods covering for him and that he goes out to create the best possible life possible for himself using all of the tools that me and his dad have instilled into him from birth!!!" she continued.
Keke Jabbar was doing big things with her life
Keke Jabbar may have found fame and fortune on "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," but she wasn't just a reality star. Jabbar was once an English professor at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University. In July 2023, Jabbar posted an Instagram slideshow commemorating her time as a professor. "Professor Keke ... I can't believe that It's been 3 years since I've been in the classroom! This time has flown by!!" Jabbar captioned the post. Jabbar was also an author and editor. In May 2022, Jabbar promoted a Summer writing workshop on her Instagram. "I will be hosting some writing projects this summer for different grade levels, middle and high school students are the main categories; however, I am able to accommodate ANY grade level."
Jabbar may have also been in the process of launching a podcast. In November 2023, Jabbar posted fan art she'd received for an upcoming project that she wasn't quite ready to announce at the time. "I am so blessed and excited ... I'll be making some pretty cool announcements soon," Jabbar wrote on Instagram. However, the animated images, featuring her sitting at a desk with a microphone, suggested she was preparing to launch some kind of digital show. Jabbar also thanked her fans for submitting stories to her, which suggested that she was going to use their experiences to spark conversations. "THANK YALL FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND THE TOUCHING STORIES that I HAVE RECEIVED!"
Our thoughts go out to Jabbar's family and loved ones.