Sad Details About Love & Marriage: Huntsville Star Keke Jabbar's Death

The death of "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" star Keke Jabbar, who was 42 years-old, sparked mourning on July 3, 2024. Relaying a message from the late reality star's family, Marcella Sparks was the first to confirm Jabbar's death. "It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke," read Sparks on her YouTube channel (via People). "She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter." Sparks continued, "She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief..."

At the time of this writing, Jabbar's cause of death remains a mystery. However, Jabbar's friend, JoAnn Jenkins has claimed that she died from carbon monoxide poisoning after falling asleep in her car, which had been having issues. According to Jenkins, Jabbar was often sleepy and would fall asleep in random places. "So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage," Jenkins said (via The Independent). "He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn't breathing." Jenkins said that Jabbar's husband, Ameen Jabbar tried to resuscitate her, but was unsuccessful.

Jenkins also denied that Jabbar, whose past with substance use played out on "Love & Marriage," overdosed or committed suicide. Many celebs have died in 2024, and Jabbar has sadly joined their ranks, leaving behind three children.