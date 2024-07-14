Shania Twain's Most Inappropriate Outfits To Date

If there's one thing you can say about Shania Twain, whose real name is Eilleen Regina Edwards, it's that she sure knows how to stand out in a crowd. Never one to shy away from outrageous clothes that often cross over to inappropriate territory, she's been known to rock sexy thigh-high boots, skintight dresses, and leopard print — lots and lots of leopard print. The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" singer told Elle, "Leopard print belongs everywhere. Whether, you know, it's a really high haute couture fashion house or, you know, a girl out riding a horse with her leopard print cowboy hat, it belongs in all of those places."

While Twain has rocked leopard print on multiple occasions, including her iconic "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, it was another animal pattern she chose to wear that didn't impress us at all. From red-carpet disasters to trying way too hard to revamp her image, the country singer has had enough inappropriate 'fit fails to have us exclaim, "I'm Outta Here!"