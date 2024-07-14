Shania Twain's Most Inappropriate Outfits To Date
If there's one thing you can say about Shania Twain, whose real name is Eilleen Regina Edwards, it's that she sure knows how to stand out in a crowd. Never one to shy away from outrageous clothes that often cross over to inappropriate territory, she's been known to rock sexy thigh-high boots, skintight dresses, and leopard print — lots and lots of leopard print. The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" singer told Elle, "Leopard print belongs everywhere. Whether, you know, it's a really high haute couture fashion house or, you know, a girl out riding a horse with her leopard print cowboy hat, it belongs in all of those places."
While Twain has rocked leopard print on multiple occasions, including her iconic "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, it was another animal pattern she chose to wear that didn't impress us at all. From red-carpet disasters to trying way too hard to revamp her image, the country singer has had enough inappropriate 'fit fails to have us exclaim, "I'm Outta Here!"
Shania Twain's 20-gallon hat must have irked Grammy attendees
New print, who dis? At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain looked unrecognizable as she traded in her usual leopard print for a white getup featuring large black polka dots resembling a cow's hide or a very large Dalmatian. Fans are used to seeing Twain in all sorts of loud clothing, but the matching cowboy hat that practically touched the ceiling was not a very considerate choice for a seated event. Hopefully, the native Canadian ditched the cap during the ceremony, or those seated behind her would have been craning their necks to see around her.
Twain explained to The Associated Press that she chose bright red hair to add some color to her black-and-white look, adding, "The outfit itself is very fun ... especially since I'm not up for an award tonight. I'm here to support other artists. I don't want to take myself too seriously. I just want to have some fun and celebrate everybody else." An X user, formerly known as Twitter, replied, "So she wanted to block the view of people who are actually up for awards?" Good thing the singer wasn't nominated for a Grammy that year, or else she'd be front and center.
Shania Twain's Viva Las Vegas 'fit
When Shania Twain got dressed for the 2001 American Music Awards, she decided to throw subtlety out the window. Most people opt for a more glam look with a nice sparkly gown, but Twain showed up looking like she came out of a genie bottle with a gold bikini top and white Elvis-inspired jumpsuit. And then, there were an extraordinary number of tassels. From her long, dangly earrings to her belt with hanging chains, Twain's whole look was a cross between a belly dancer, Las Vegas showgirl, and an "I Dream of Jeannie" episode.
Twain's aesthetic was more girl-next-door when she broke into the country music scene, but she has had quite the transformation as her success amped up. "This is where I really started to get excited about being shiny and glitzy," she told Vogue of her late '90s fashion. She added, "Country music artists when I was a kid were always really glitzy and shiny. I always thought I wanted to be more sober with my style, but oh, no, once I got into sequins, that was it." And, apparently, gold tassels as well.
Shania Twain's Cher look was a miss
Even the biggest pop stars have their own heroes, and one of Shania Twain's is Cher. "She is the most diverse artist ever," she told E! News, adding that she admires her fashion style and the way she carries herself onstage. "She's funny. She's great at everything she does," Twain gushed. Perhaps that's why she dressed like the icon for her Queen of Me tour on Halloween in 2023. Instead of her light locks, the "You're Still the One" singer donned a long black wig and white go-go boots.
Twain shared pics of her concert on Instagram and wrote, "Do you think the @bucks would have me as a cheerleader after I put together this little Halloween wardrobe in Milwaukee?! The wig was quite @cher circa 1965 which is maybe not practical but I still got my high kicks in!" Fans were not into the costume, and one wrote, "Ahh Shania, your music is iconic and are such a wonderful performer, but be true to you...this new persona... isn't. Miss your elegance." Another shared, "Where did the classy Shania go? Did you change stylists? I miss the old you."
Shania Twain's hiking boots were a haute mess
When you have a fancy party thrown in your honor, it is your duty to dress in your best outfit. In May 2024, Shania Twain was the guest of honor at a fête celebrating her April/May 2024 cover of Haute Living, which included expensive champagne and a custom painting by artist Johnathan Schultz presented to the Grammy Award winner. Twain usually does the most for special events, and while her red satin blouse was fancy enough, she oddly paired it with dark jeans and what appeared to be a pair of hiking boots.
Perhaps Twain, who once worked at McDonald's before her fame, was just giving her feet a rest from her Las Vegas residency, "Come On Over" at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood. Her choice of outfits includes sparkly cowboy boots and a 20-pound dress named Fiona that takes a lot of hands to get on and off. "She is a structure. I designed her," she told People. With a dress that heavy, Twain is sure to be tired after every show, and it's no wonder she wanted to go low-key for the Haute Living event, but any other footwear would have been better than hiking boots.
Shania Twain went overboard with her deconstructed outfit
Shania Twain wore a lot of jaw-dropping fashion for her "Queen of Me" tour in 2023, but her ripped white denim jacket, barely-there micro skirt with just the top button fastened, and studded pink leotard looked like an '80s music video gone wrong. Adding to her video vixen look, the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer layered on loads of gold chain jewelry and rocked a pair of flashy sunglasses. What's more, she had a curious green tulle trailing behind her that did nothing to add to her 'fit. A video of her singing "From This Moment On" while wearing her strange getup was shared on YouTube, and a fan commented, "Man that's a terrible skirt."
Twain shared on Facebook in August 2023, "It takes an army to put the Queen of Me Tour looks together. I can't wait to create more outfits for you on the UK & Ireland tour and the second US & Canada dates later this year!" If she's the one who comes up with the designs for her tour outfits, it seems the singer-songwriter should stick to what she knows best — writing mega hits.