What Shania Twain Really Did For A Living Before Her Fame

Before she was an international music star, Shania Twain held a job in the food service industry. Per Biography, Twain sang throughout her upbringing, and she began to write her own songs at the age of just 10 years old. When she visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2023, Twain discussed the stage fright that developed for her at a young age. "It started more just because I was singing in bars from the age of 8 years old — very intimidating environment," Twain said. She went on to state, "I'm in a way better place now."

Over 25 years ago, Twain's persistence as a musician paid off when a breakthrough album of hers, "Come on Over," was released. According to Business Wire, in 2023 the singer-songwriter detailed the dedicated effort she put into creating the music collection. "With 'Come On Over,' it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there's so many songs on it," Twain said. "I thought, 'Let's just load this up in case there's not another chance. Let's not hold anything back.'" While she went after her music goals from a young age, Twain also took on other professional roles along the way.