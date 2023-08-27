What Shania Twain Really Did For A Living Before Her Fame
Before she was an international music star, Shania Twain held a job in the food service industry. Per Biography, Twain sang throughout her upbringing, and she began to write her own songs at the age of just 10 years old. When she visited "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2023, Twain discussed the stage fright that developed for her at a young age. "It started more just because I was singing in bars from the age of 8 years old — very intimidating environment," Twain said. She went on to state, "I'm in a way better place now."
Over 25 years ago, Twain's persistence as a musician paid off when a breakthrough album of hers, "Come on Over," was released. According to Business Wire, in 2023 the singer-songwriter detailed the dedicated effort she put into creating the music collection. "With 'Come On Over,' it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there's so many songs on it," Twain said. "I thought, 'Let's just load this up in case there's not another chance. Let's not hold anything back.'" While she went after her music goals from a young age, Twain also took on other professional roles along the way.
Shania Twain worked at McDonald's while pursuing music
Shania Twain once worked for a fast food corporation as she built up a thriving music career. In 2023, Twain revealed to Entertainment Tonight Canada that she was a McDonald's staffer for a time while she sang "at night on the weekends." In addition, she detailed that her work hours at McDonald's took place "after school during the week." The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer then noted what she enjoyed about being employed at the restaurant chain. "I worked at McDonald's in several departments, but I loved the drive-thru," Twain said. She added, "I like good service, and, you know, I learned a lot of that at McDonald's."
In a 1995 interview with CBC, Twain stated that, following her parents' death, she carried out a job singing at Deerhurst Resort in Ontario. She supported her three younger siblings throughout this time. "...I sang to pay the bills there," Twain said. "I wasn't doing the type of music that I would have considered career music." Twain maintained her focus during every stage of her professional path. "My intent has always been to become successful with what I do... I've always been serious about those things, " Twain said to CBC in a separate chat from 1995. Since her rise to fame, Twain has continued to dominate the music industry.
Shania Twain is still winning over music listeners
Shania Twain has recently made more chart-topping music. In October 2022, Twain took to Instagram to share that her latest album, "Queen of Me," would drop in February 2023. Twain also announced the album would have a corresponding tour beginning in April 2023. In the post, Twain shared her hope that these songs would empower listeners. "These days, I'm feeling very comfortable in my own skin – and I think this album reflects that musically," Twain said. She added, "I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!"
As Billboard wrote, "Queen of Me" was named Twain's seventh top-five album on the Top Country Albums chart when it reached No. 2 on this chart after its release. Per the legendary musician's site, Twain is set to keep performing for audiences, as she has tour dates lined up for 2023 and 2024. In February 2023, Twain talked to NPR and offered words of wisdom that she's found valuable along her journey to success. "... The only advice I could give is just: Don't quit," Twain said. "I've felt, many times, like I just can't carry on... It's not over till it's over, and you've got to keep that in mind. My self-help is songwriting... Find something that gives you the strength to take control of your frame of mind."