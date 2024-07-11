The Tragic Death Of ALF Child Actor Benji Gregory

Benji Gregory, the actor who rose to prominence after starring as Brian Tanner on all four seasons of the hit '80s show "ALF," has died. He was 46 years old.

TMZ reports that his sister, Rebecca, confirmed that his body was discovered in the parking lot of a Chase bank in Peoria, Arizona, along with his service dog, Hans, who was also found dead. Gregory's death certificate lists June 13, 2024, as his official date of death, although the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to confirm the cause. The outlet also noted that his close circle speculates he might have gone to the bank to deposit checks the previous day, only to fall asleep in his car and succumb to vehicular heatstroke, with temperatures in the area rising to 109 degrees at the time.

On his Instagram account, Gregory noted that he had been dealing with depression and bipolar disorder, which his sister confirmed. She also said that he grappled with severe issues concerning his sleep, often keeping him awake for days, making it more likely he fell asleep in his car before his tragic death.