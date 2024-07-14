Where Is Mimi From OutDaughtered Now? The TLC Star's Arrest, Explained

If Michelle "Mimi" Theriot were a disappearing royal, she'd be Kate Middleton because her fans desperately want her to return to the spotlight. Seasons 9 and 10 of the TLC series "OutDaughtered" came and went without a sighting of the feisty grandma, who once made regular appearances on the show — Theriot wasn't filmed with her family during their fun-filled trip to Walt Disney World, nor was she around for any holiday celebrations. What many viewers have noticed is that her disappearing act happened after she was arrested.

After her daughter, Danielle Busby, gave birth to quintuplets, Theriot was a big help. She also played a major role in one of the most memorable "OutDaughtered" storylines. When Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast in 2017, Theriot's home was destroyed by flood waters. "It has been very emotional...having to throw away family heirlooms, photos from when we were all kids...just... all around our memories," Busby wrote on her It's a Buzz World blog at the time. She also informed fans that they could help Theriot by sending her gift cards. But eventually, Busby quit mentioning her mom on her blog or sharing photos of her on social media — she didn't even pay tribute to Theriot in a lengthy Mother's Day post in 2024.

Members of the Busby family have been mysteriously tight-lipped about Theriot's absence on "OutDaughtered" and their many social media accounts, but she didn't completely go into hiding after details of her DUI arrest were revealed.