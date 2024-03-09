Royals Whose Disappearance From The Public Eye Prompted Conspiracy Theories

Royal families around the world have been staples in the tabloids. In the internet age, scrutiny regarding princes and princesses has only intensified, with it seemingly being impossible for a member of the royal family to do anything without being written about or photographed. As a result, when a famous royal family member purposefully spends time out of the spotlight, the general public can't help but wonder what's going on. When an answer isn't forthcoming, gossip and hearsay are likely to appear online, and can quickly spin out of control.

When Kate Middleton disappeared from public life in January 2024 following an abdominal surgery, onlookers immediately developed wild conspiracy theories, and rumors were quick to spread. On February 29, 2024, the Los Angeles Times noted that the Princess of Wales had last been spotted 66 days prior, leading many royal fans to question what was going on. Kensington Palace refused to release any further details regarding the princess's well-being. "We were very clear from the outset," the palace said in a statement (via People). "That the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

Having an extended period of privacy turn into a conspiracy-ridden media spectacle seems to be commonplace for the royal family. In fact, there are plenty of examples of times when a royal's disappearance from public life has prompted rumors and conspiracy theories, which range from the hilarious to the ridiculous and the truly tragic.