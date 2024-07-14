HGTV Star Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have Spilled Their Wedding Worries
The heat is on for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel to tie the knot after dating for years, but they have a few wedding worries. and started dating in 2019 after filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with their siblings, and the "Property Brothers" host proposed to his longtime girlfriend in August 2023. The HGTV star put a lot of planning into the perfect proposal, which took place outside a castle in Edinburgh while the couple were on vacation. "Clueless. I was clueless," Deschanel told People in October 2023 about the surprise proposal. Scott recruited Deschanel's two kids to assist as they brought out a banner that officially popped the question. After the "New Girl" star said yes, emotions ran high, which had the couple wondering how their wedding would unfold.
Ever since the two announced their engagement, the pair talked at length about their proposal and pending wedding. In April, Scott detailed how he proposed to the "500 Days of Summer" star by not only having a banner held by her kids but hiring a guitarist to play their song. "She cried and she said 'yes.' And I'm a blubbering mess," he told Page Six. "Like the wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through," Scott added.
Being overcome with emotion at the wedding was definitely in the cards for Scott. In 2018, he cried while delivering the best man speech at his brother's nuptials. Scott and Deschanel, however, wanted their wedding to be a much smaller affair.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel want a small wedding
Jonathan Scott took his time and waited five years to propose to Zooey Deschanel, and he also wanted to take his time putting their wedding together. "We're gonna get through the holidays and then we're going to put our focus on that," the HGTV star told KARE11 in December 2023 when asked how their wedding plans were progressing. "And I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked awesome party." Jonathan later mentioned the valuable lessons he learned from his brother Drew Scott's wedding.
When Drew married Linda Phan in Italy in 2018, it became a lavish event. "Drew went insanely big — to the point where the resort couldn't handle the people," Jonathan said while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" with his brother. Apparently, the couple was not prepared for over 300 people to make the overseas trip. "We got married in Puglia in Italy, and we were told by all the experts and a wedding planner that, like, a tenth of the people you invite will come that far for the wedding," Drew said.
Not wanting to repeat his brother's mistakes or perhaps wanting to limit the number of people who would see him become a "blubbering mess," Jonathan intended to keep the invite list small. "It's going to be pretty intimate," Jonathan told People. Not only had the "Celebrity IOU" host learned from his brother's wedding, but Jonathan also learned wedding-day lessons from his first marriage.
Jonathan Scott wants to wear a kilt
It was important to Jonathan Scott that his wedding with Zooey Deschanel be different from when he married Kelsy Ully. One small but integral detail of the ceremony for Scott was that he wanted to sport a kilt to honor his Scottish heritage. According to the HGTV personality, Ully had not allowed him to wear one during their wedding, as he revealed on the "You Made It Weird" podcast in October 2023. "Zooey and I have talked about the stuff that we want to do," Scott said. "She knows the things that are important to me, the things that have hurt me," he added while detailing how the couple communicated their past relationship issues in order to avoid those same pitfalls.
Deschanel showed she supported Scott incorporating his Scottish heritage into the nuptials by his wearing a kilt, but she did show slight trepidation. During a joint interview with his fiancée, the "Buying and Selling" host spoke about his wedding kilt. "I have to decide, am I gonna go traditional or am I gonna wear something under it? I don't know," he told Entertainment Tonight in March. "I hope you wear something under it," Deschanel responded.
To make their wedding perfect, Scott not only wanted to rock his kilt but wanted bagpipes playing during the ceremony. Meanwhile, Deschanel had a request of her own. "Dancing all night, baby," she told ET in December 2023 after being asked what she wanted for her big day.