HGTV Star Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Have Spilled Their Wedding Worries

The heat is on for Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel to tie the knot after dating for years, but they have a few wedding worries. and started dating in 2019 after filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with their siblings, and the "Property Brothers" host proposed to his longtime girlfriend in August 2023. The HGTV star put a lot of planning into the perfect proposal, which took place outside a castle in Edinburgh while the couple were on vacation. "Clueless. I was clueless," Deschanel told People in October 2023 about the surprise proposal. Scott recruited Deschanel's two kids to assist as they brought out a banner that officially popped the question. After the "New Girl" star said yes, emotions ran high, which had the couple wondering how their wedding would unfold.

Ever since the two announced their engagement, the pair talked at length about their proposal and pending wedding. In April, Scott detailed how he proposed to the "500 Days of Summer" star by not only having a banner held by her kids but hiring a guitarist to play their song. "She cried and she said 'yes.' And I'm a blubbering mess," he told Page Six. "Like the wedding is going to be a disaster because I will not be able to get through," Scott added.

Being overcome with emotion at the wedding was definitely in the cards for Scott. In 2018, he cried while delivering the best man speech at his brother's nuptials. Scott and Deschanel, however, wanted their wedding to be a much smaller affair.