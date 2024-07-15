Trump's Most Brutal Nicknames For His Political Opponents (Including Kamala Harris)

One of the biggest paradoxes during the Trump family's time in the White House was Melania Trump's "Be Best" anti-bullying and online safety initiative, which apparently led to her becoming "an ambassador of kindness." Yet, one of Donald Trump's most cringe-worthy TV appearances included him seemingly mocking a reporter with a disability. Then, there are his social media attacks against others, which include an arsenal of spiteful and brutal nicknames.

As soon as a person crops up in Donald's crosshairs, they are awarded a mocking moniker, often related to their height, if they are male, or their appearance, if they are female. He famously branded Rosie O'Donnell a "fat pig" and referred to Stormy Daniels as "horse face."

Michelle Obama said she'd never forgive Donald for his attempt to tyrannize her family by pushing the birther conspiracy and engaging in bigoted and xenophobic rhetoric. "Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family's safety at risk," she wrote in her 2018 memoir, "Becoming." Still, he waited until 2018 to award Barack Obama with a nickname. "Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin' Obama at the same time in his Administration," he posted on X, formerly Twitter, on April 3. All things considered, Barack got off lightly. We're looking at Donald's most brutal nicknames for his political opponents, including his Kamala Harris doozy.