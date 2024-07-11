Who Is Adam On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Uncle
During previous seasons of "Claim to Fame," viewers met some contestants whose relatives were top-tier A-listers: Tom Hanks' niece had a meltdown on the show, and Keke Palmer's sister made her reality TV debut in the series' first season. When Adam introduced himself to his castmates during the Season 3 premiere, one of his clues indicated that he also had nepotistic ties to a star of some stature.
Adam revealed that his uncle is a Grammy winner, which was a popular clue this season. However, his aim was to convince his fellow competitors that he's related to a celeb whose main claim to fame is being an actor. In a confessional, he shared that he would not be singing during the talent show because it would make it much too easy for the other contestants to guess his famous relative. Instead, Adam showed off his hacky sack skills, played the drums, and tried his hand at solo sketch comedy. His ruse worked on Gracie Lou, who said, "He's very quirky. He's reminding me of Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson — he could be their love child."
However, Adam dropped some additional info that was potentially helpful to his competitors when he revealed that he has celebrated birthdays at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch. However, this detail could have been an attempt at misdirection. Besides the obvious music connection, the biggest hints about his identity were found on the show's clue wall and in his appearance.
Fans think Adam resembles Michael Bolton
Several "Claim to Fame" fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, guessed that Adam is Michael Bolton's nephew based on his appearance. "Adam, who is the spitting image of Michael Bolton, is the Chris Osmond of last year," one person tweeted. It's true that Adam and the "How Am I Supposed To Love You" hitmaker do have similar body types and facial structures, as well as the same striking blue eyes.
Adam also didn't have to sing on the show for some viewers to notice the similarities between his voice and that of Bolton, who has won two Grammy awards. "Yeah Adam sounds exactly like Michael Bolton," one person wrote. It is remarkable how alike their voices are — they have the same deep timbre and slight rasp.
On the show, Adam complained that his clue-wall clue was a little too helpful. It was a glittering lightning bolt, which made Dedrick think of the superhero The Flash. It also could have reminded some contestants of the lightning bolt emblazoned on David Bowie's face on his iconic "Aladdin Sane" album cover. But what Adam apparently realized was that it was meant to represent the "Bolt" in "Bolton," who has some reality competition experience himself. He was one of the worst "Dancing with the Stars" contestants of all time, and he finished in third place on Season 9 of "The Masked Singer."
How Adam Christoferson uses his passion for music to make a difference
Connecting the dots between Michael Bolton and Adam is fairly easy when you've got access to the internet — a luxury the "Claim to Fame" contestants do not have. When Zip06 interviewed Adam Christoferson in 2018, it noted that his mother is Bolton's sister. Christoferson was being profiled not just because he had followed in his uncle's footsteps by becoming a musician, but because he was using his passion to help others. Christoferson is the founder of a nonprofit called Musical Intervention, which aims to improve the lives of the homeless and the mentally ill through music therapy. Specifically, the program helps participants create original songs.
Speaking about how music came to be so important to him, Christoferson said, "When I was in school, I was placed in a special education class. ... I would say music and poetry became my outlet and my way of kind of staying out of trouble." He studied recreation therapy at Southern Connecticut State University and got a job at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, where he worked as a recreation therapist at the Children's Psychiatric Inpatient Service unit. Asking a patient to record a song with him helped spark the idea for Musical Intervention. "This girl completely transformed, being able to make music and record it," he told News at Southern.
"Claim to Fame" might prove to be the perfect platform to promote the good work that the singer is doing.