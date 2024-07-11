Who Is Adam On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Uncle

During previous seasons of "Claim to Fame," viewers met some contestants whose relatives were top-tier A-listers: Tom Hanks' niece had a meltdown on the show, and Keke Palmer's sister made her reality TV debut in the series' first season. When Adam introduced himself to his castmates during the Season 3 premiere, one of his clues indicated that he also had nepotistic ties to a star of some stature.

Adam revealed that his uncle is a Grammy winner, which was a popular clue this season. However, his aim was to convince his fellow competitors that he's related to a celeb whose main claim to fame is being an actor. In a confessional, he shared that he would not be singing during the talent show because it would make it much too easy for the other contestants to guess his famous relative. Instead, Adam showed off his hacky sack skills, played the drums, and tried his hand at solo sketch comedy. His ruse worked on Gracie Lou, who said, "He's very quirky. He's reminding me of Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson — he could be their love child."

However, Adam dropped some additional info that was potentially helpful to his competitors when he revealed that he has celebrated birthdays at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch. However, this detail could have been an attempt at misdirection. Besides the obvious music connection, the biggest hints about his identity were found on the show's clue wall and in his appearance.