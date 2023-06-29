Tom Hanks' Niece's Claim To Fame Meltdown Is All Too Familiar To Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg sees a little of her own granddaughter in Carly Reeves, who recently went viral for throwing a tantrum on "Claim To Fame."

Reeves was kicked off Season 2 of the show after Hugo, a fellow contestant, guessed that she was related to Tom Hanks. After host Kevin Jonas confirmed that Hugo had guessed correctly, Reeves started to bawl. Amid her building emotions, Reeves confirmed that Hanks was "the nicest guy in Hollywood." But then she completely dissolved. "I'm just a little shocked, I didn't realize that he was going to pick me," Reeves said before wishing failure on Hugo. Back at the cast house, Reeves complained about her clues, which referenced Hanks' "Forrest Gump." "These freaking clues were so freaking obvious!" yelled Reeves. "Freaking bench and the freaking poster of the freaking Forrest Gump, are you kidding me!"

Since Reeves' on-air dramatics, social media has had a lot to say about her introduction to the public, including pointing out that Reeves' biological aunt is Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, who is also a bonafide celeb. (By the way, had Reeves gone with Wilson, her clues would've been a lot different and she may have fared better on the show.) Anyway, Goldberg — whose granddaughter appeared in Season 1 — recently opened up about Reeves' exit and the similarities she shares with her own granddaughter.