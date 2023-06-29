Tom Hanks' Niece's Claim To Fame Meltdown Is All Too Familiar To Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg sees a little of her own granddaughter in Carly Reeves, who recently went viral for throwing a tantrum on "Claim To Fame."
Reeves was kicked off Season 2 of the show after Hugo, a fellow contestant, guessed that she was related to Tom Hanks. After host Kevin Jonas confirmed that Hugo had guessed correctly, Reeves started to bawl. Amid her building emotions, Reeves confirmed that Hanks was "the nicest guy in Hollywood." But then she completely dissolved. "I'm just a little shocked, I didn't realize that he was going to pick me," Reeves said before wishing failure on Hugo. Back at the cast house, Reeves complained about her clues, which referenced Hanks' "Forrest Gump." "These freaking clues were so freaking obvious!" yelled Reeves. "Freaking bench and the freaking poster of the freaking Forrest Gump, are you kidding me!"
Since Reeves' on-air dramatics, social media has had a lot to say about her introduction to the public, including pointing out that Reeves' biological aunt is Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, who is also a bonafide celeb. (By the way, had Reeves gone with Wilson, her clues would've been a lot different and she may have fared better on the show.) Anyway, Goldberg — whose granddaughter appeared in Season 1 — recently opened up about Reeves' exit and the similarities she shares with her own granddaughter.
Whoopi Goldberg is clearly a fan of Carly Reeves
It seems that Carly Reeves won over the hosts of "The View" — especially Whoopi Goldberg. "On the season premiere of the competition show this year, Tom Hanks' niece, Carly Reeves, did not take her elimination well," said Goldberg. "Now, I have to say, before I continue on, apparently my granddaughter had a similar freak out," Goldberg continued. "That's why you can't hear — no, she's cursing."
Goldberg's granddaughter, Amara Skye, expressed similar disappointment after she was eliminated from the show during Season 1. "I'm Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter," said Skye (via the Independent). "I'm gonna go out cussin' like a motherf***er and you better bleep every f***ing thing I say in this b***h, 'cause I am SkeezyDoesIt, what it do. I don't f**k with a lot of y'all. But hey, I'm still a great player. I'm outside, bruh." Determined to keep the same energy through her last confessional, Skye also said, "F**k this house, Louise is fake. LC Is fake. Logan's fake. Lark is fake. Playing with me! Pepper, I f**k with Pepper."
Sunny Hostin also approved. "I loved Amara's freak out too because she was telling them to kiss her butt and all kinds of stuff. But this girl, it was just such good television," she said.
Carly Reeves claims Tom Hanks isn't mad about her tantrum
Even though Carly Reeves' time on "Claim To Fame" has garnered severe backlash for her family, she says that Tom Hanks isn't surprised by her behavior. "My uncle is awesome and he has known and experienced my tantrums since I was a kid," said Reeves on Instagram. "He would actually imitate me have a meltdown as a kid! I know it's not a good look but I really wanted to play along with the rest of the cast. Hope I made you laugh at least!"
Speaking to TMZ, Reeves gave more insight into Hanks' reaction. "By being on the show [Tom and Rita] were happy for me ... they know I love reality TV," she explained. After the episode aired, Reeves texted Hanks saying, "So did you watch the episode?" According to Reeves, Hanks responded, "I got the flavor." Reeves added, "And he basically said that, 'You know, it's all good,' and 'I hope you get what you wanted out of this.' But you know, he's totally fine with it. He's not worried that it's gonna obviously diminish his lovability."