We Aren't Buying Hilaria & Stephen Baldwin's Buddy-Buddy Behavior At Alec's Rust Trial
The "Rust" trial is making us question many things, and not just whether Alec Baldwin is guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Surprisingly, the trial has brought Stephen Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship to the spotlight, and we're not buying that they are as close as they seem in court.
In October 2021, a tragic incident occurred on the set of "Rust." A prop gun Alec was holding fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring the film's director Joel Souza. It's been nearly three years since the incident, but the trial on whether "The Departed" actor will be charged with the serious crime of involuntary manslaughter has barely kicked off. And as Alec has appeared in court, with distracting hair, we might add, he has also had the support of some of his family members, including his wife and brother.
Hilaria and Stephen have sat on the benches right behind Alec side by side, showing a united Baldwin front. The pair have been listening intently to what both sides have said in the trial, and at one point, Stephen even leaned over to whisper something in Hilaria's ear. But the relationship seems a bit odd, considering Hilaria and Stephen didn't appear to be that close before the trial. Don't get us wrong, the businesswoman's Instagram is littered of family pics, but they're of her immediate family — not Stephen. The pair never seemed like good pals, so the sudden relationship they've struck up while supporting Alec in court is a bit strange.
Hilaria Baldwin has been more outspoken about Rust incident than Stephen Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin have shown their unwavering support for Alec Baldwin amid the "Rust" trial. Since the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, however, Hilaria has been more vocal about the situation than Stephen.
Not long after the incident occurred, both Hilaria and Stephen broke their silence on social media. Hilaria shared in an Instagram post (via Us Weekly), "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support." In comparison to Hilaria's post, Stephen was much coyer about the situation. Stephen wrote on Instagram, "Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the tragic in the wake of this tragic accident thank you." Stephen has kept that closed-off attitude when it comes to talking about the incident, but not Hilaria.
In December 2022, the entrepreneur spoke with Extra about how her and Alec were handling the aftermath of the situation. She said, "We're not okay. We can't be okay. No one's okay. It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined." Hilaria hasn't been silent about the fact that her family has struggled with dealing with what happened, but no matter what she and Alec are weathering this tough situation together.