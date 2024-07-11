We Aren't Buying Hilaria & Stephen Baldwin's Buddy-Buddy Behavior At Alec's Rust Trial

The "Rust" trial is making us question many things, and not just whether Alec Baldwin is guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Surprisingly, the trial has brought Stephen Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship to the spotlight, and we're not buying that they are as close as they seem in court.

In October 2021, a tragic incident occurred on the set of "Rust." A prop gun Alec was holding fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring the film's director Joel Souza. It's been nearly three years since the incident, but the trial on whether "The Departed" actor will be charged with the serious crime of involuntary manslaughter has barely kicked off. And as Alec has appeared in court, with distracting hair, we might add, he has also had the support of some of his family members, including his wife and brother.

Pool/Getty

Hilaria and Stephen have sat on the benches right behind Alec side by side, showing a united Baldwin front. The pair have been listening intently to what both sides have said in the trial, and at one point, Stephen even leaned over to whisper something in Hilaria's ear. But the relationship seems a bit odd, considering Hilaria and Stephen didn't appear to be that close before the trial. Don't get us wrong, the businesswoman's Instagram is littered of family pics, but they're of her immediate family — not Stephen. The pair never seemed like good pals, so the sudden relationship they've struck up while supporting Alec in court is a bit strange.