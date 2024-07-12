Olivia Dunne Steals No-Show Brittany Mahomes' 2024 ESPYs Crown In Look-At-Me Gold Dress
Step aside Brittany Mahomes: Olivia Dunne is proving she's the new queen of the ESPYs red carpet. Prior in 2023, Mahomes sent the internet into a fury for her questionable fashion choice, and while she could have had the chance to redeem herself this year, she decided to skip out on the award ceremony alongside her hubby Patrick Mahomes — even though he won "Best NFL Player". Now, Dunne is taking over and making people talk — but not because her dress is a big no-no like it was for Britt. Staying true to the stunner she is, the gymnast is going for gold (literally) as one of the best dressed of the night.
Dunne stepped out in a floor-length gold metallic dress that made her pop among the crowd of celebrities, and the color was a stark contrast from last year's black gown that the Louisiana State University sensation wore. Prior to hitting the red carpet, the 21-year-old teased the gold look on social media, gladly taking the title of queen fans have bestowed. In a TikTok post, Dunne used a sound of dialogue from Khaleesi a la "Game of Thrones" to accompany the video of her twirling in the dress. She even wrote in the caption, "Khaleesi is always a vibe."
Dunne was clearly channeling some queen behavior on and off the carpet, and this comes not long after news-making decision to stay at LSU for her fifth year.
Olivia Dunne feels free after big announcement
Olivia Dunne took to Instagram to share she's back at LSU instead of opting out to venture into different opportunities. She said in the video, "Dear LSU, these past 4 years have changed my life. There's something about putting on a purple and gold uniform." Clearly, Dunne has a thing for gold (and purple) and knew she had to stay for another year. She said, "No matter how many opportunities come my way off the mat, there's just something about LSU. And that's why I'm here to say, I'm not Dunne yet." Many were shocked by her decision as it wasn't expected from Dunne, but LSU fans have been thrilled by the news.
It was a long-awaited decision from "Livvy," and she's also relieved that it's out there. She told People on the ESPYs red carpet, "I decided right in the after season actually that I was coming back, but to finally announce it was still like a weight off my chest." The decision to stay at LSU was a no-brainer to Dunne, and now that it's out — she decided to celebrate in her goddess-like ensemble. The flowy, sleek, and captivating color of the look really drives that sentiment home.
As for Mahomes? Well, we don't think she's sweating Dunne — the mom-of-two nailed her Sports Illustrated shoot earlier in 2024, and she counts Taylor Swift as a friend. Can't get much better than that!