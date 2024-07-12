Olivia Dunne Steals No-Show Brittany Mahomes' 2024 ESPYs Crown In Look-At-Me Gold Dress

Step aside Brittany Mahomes: Olivia Dunne is proving she's the new queen of the ESPYs red carpet. Prior in 2023, Mahomes sent the internet into a fury for her questionable fashion choice, and while she could have had the chance to redeem herself this year, she decided to skip out on the award ceremony alongside her hubby Patrick Mahomes — even though he won "Best NFL Player". Now, Dunne is taking over and making people talk — but not because her dress is a big no-no like it was for Britt. Staying true to the stunner she is, the gymnast is going for gold (literally) as one of the best dressed of the night.

Dunne stepped out in a floor-length gold metallic dress that made her pop among the crowd of celebrities, and the color was a stark contrast from last year's black gown that the Louisiana State University sensation wore. Prior to hitting the red carpet, the 21-year-old teased the gold look on social media, gladly taking the title of queen fans have bestowed. In a TikTok post, Dunne used a sound of dialogue from Khaleesi a la "Game of Thrones" to accompany the video of her twirling in the dress. She even wrote in the caption, "Khaleesi is always a vibe."

Dunne was clearly channeling some queen behavior on and off the carpet, and this comes not long after news-making decision to stay at LSU for her fifth year.