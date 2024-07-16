What Happened To Princess Anne? The Royal's Head Injury, Explained

Princess Anne has had to endure many tragic moments in her life, from being separated from her family to being the victim of a kidnapping plot. Now, she can add a serious head injury caused by a horsing incident to that list. In late June 2024, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip had been involved in an accident. "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the statement read. The Palace further explained that Princess Anne would be staying in the hospital as a precaution while she recovered.

Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, later gave an update on Anne's health outside of the hospital. He told reporters (via GB News), "She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene." Tim expressed his gratitude for all the well-wishes his wife received, but mixed into those well-wishes were concerns about how Princess Anne got injured in the first place.

Buckingham Palace's original statement didn't actually include details about what caused Princess Anne's concussion. However, media outlets later revealed that the royal's head injury was caused by a horsing accident. It was believed that Princess Anne was either head-butted or kicked by a horse. Still, details remain foggy regarding Princess Anne's serious health incident.