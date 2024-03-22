King Charles And Kate Middleton's Bond Is Stronger Than Ever Amid Dual Cancer Diagnoses

If there's anyone who knows what Kate Middleton is going through following her cancer diagnosis, it's King Charles III, and he has offered the Princess of Wales his full support. On March 22, 2024, Kate finally answered the question everyone was eager to know about. "The surgery was successful," she said in a video posted to social media (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." After discovering her diagnosis, Kate's medical team advised the royal to undergo "preventative chemotherapy," which she revealed she was in the early stages of.

Kate reassured the public that she hasn't been going through this experience alone, leaning on her husband, Prince William. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she said, but the Prince of Wales hasn't been the only one there for Kate on this journey.

King Charles, in the midst of his own cancer diagnosis, was aware of Kate's health condition and their bond has grown stronger over the last few weeks, according to Page Six. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." The king has also reportedly been in "the closest contact" with Kate as he and Queen Camilla "continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."