King Charles And Kate Middleton's Bond Is Stronger Than Ever Amid Dual Cancer Diagnoses
If there's anyone who knows what Kate Middleton is going through following her cancer diagnosis, it's King Charles III, and he has offered the Princess of Wales his full support. On March 22, 2024, Kate finally answered the question everyone was eager to know about. "The surgery was successful," she said in a video posted to social media (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present." After discovering her diagnosis, Kate's medical team advised the royal to undergo "preventative chemotherapy," which she revealed she was in the early stages of.
Kate reassured the public that she hasn't been going through this experience alone, leaning on her husband, Prince William. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," she said, but the Prince of Wales hasn't been the only one there for Kate on this journey.
King Charles, in the midst of his own cancer diagnosis, was aware of Kate's health condition and their bond has grown stronger over the last few weeks, according to Page Six. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." The king has also reportedly been in "the closest contact" with Kate as he and Queen Camilla "continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."
Kate Middleton's and King Charles' cancer diagnoses are similar
Kate Middleton and King Charles III's cancer diagnosis stories are eerily similar. For one, in January 2024, both King Charles and Kate were admitted to the same private clinic. According to CBS, Charles was having a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, while Kate was undergoing abdominal surgery. The two were released shortly after as many believed they were recovering from their procedures, which was true but not entirely.
Not long after they left the hospital, Buckingham Palace released a statement detailing the monarch's newly-discovered condition. "It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer," the Palace said (via the BBC). Both the announcement of King Charles' cancer and Kate's own diagnosis discovery offer a poignant similarity: They had both gone to the doctor to treat other problems which ultimately uncovered the disease. And while neither royal has explicitly stated what type of cancer they are facing, the Princess of Wales hinted that her particular diagnosis has something to do with her abdominal area, though nothing has yet been confirmed. As for Charles, the only information released as of yet is that the King isn't facing prostate cancer. While the Palace was quicker to announce Charles' cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales chose to keep her health condition a secret for much longer.
King Charles and Kate Middleton addressed those in a similar situation
Unfortunately, the royal family has a long history of cancer and King Charles III and Kate Middleton made sure to address those in a similar health situation in their statements when revealing their diagnoses. When Charles announced his health condition, it was explained that part of the reason he publicly announced his diagnosis was in order to shed light on the serious disease. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," read the Palace's statement (via the BBC).
Similarly, Kate also addressed those dealing with cancer, whether they have been personally diagnosed with the disease or know someone dealing with the health condition. "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she said in her video statement. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."