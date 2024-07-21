The Devastating Truth About Will Reeve's Childhood

Will Reeve may be a successful journalist who is a correspondent for ABC News and a former commentator for ESPN, but his journey has been anything but easy. As the son of famed actor Christopher Reeve, who was beloved for his iconic performance as Superman, Will's life was deeply impacted by Christopher's 1995 horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Just a toddler at the time, the younger Reeve was raised by a father who couldn't move at all.

Despite lacking many typical father-son experiences, Will and Christopher made up in other areas. Christopher was a great father to Will as the two shared a love for sports and wildlife. But Will lost that companionship at age 11, when his father unexpectedly died in 2004. In a matter of months, Will went on to lose his grandmother, Helen Morosini, and mother, Dana Reeve, both of whom died from cancer-related complications. Orphaned, Will moved in with the neighbors', who raised him until he came of age.

Despite the challenges that came with his upbringing, Will never lacked love. "I never felt deprived of any fundamental experience because something that I learned just through my dad being there was that the greatest gift you can give a child — the greatest gift you can give anyone who means something to you in your life — is your presence," he said in a 2021 interview with Different & Able. Navigating his father's disability was challenging enough, but losing his entire support system at once made for a traumatic childhood.