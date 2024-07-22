The Lesser-Known Truth Of Hallmark Hunk Brendan Penny

If you were to ask Hallmark fans who on the network is a certified hunk, Brendan Penny would definitely make the list. From his role in "Autumn in the Vineyard" to "A Dash of Love," Penny can make anyone who watches his films fall in love, and it doesn't hurt that he's not bad to look at either. Despite all the films he's done for the network, it's his role in the "Chesapeake Shores" series that solidified him as a fan favorite. Penny played the dashing Kevin O'Brien on the series since 2016 up until it wrapped in 2022.

The actor and Hallmark go hand-in-hand and Penny has enjoyed every minute of it. "It's been a very long working relationship," he told Just Jared in 2023. "Well, not even that long, but it's been six or seven years now of us working together and I have nothing but the utmost gratefulness for them and the way that they've always treated me."

As much as we have seen Penny on Hallmark, the actor tends to keep his personal life a bit more private. He's not one to do tons of press or spend time talking about himself, so not much is known about him. But don't worry we do have some details about Penny as we dive into the lesser-known truths about his life.