Eminem's New Song Fuel Shocks With Cruel Lyric About Halyna Hutchins' Tragic Death

Eminem has long relied on his shock-value schtick to sell records, and his topical lyrics have made some of his old songs feel as dated as bleach-blond hair and baby Caesar bangs. But for a fleeting moment, his insensitive lyrics about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins had exactly the effect he likely hoped they would.

When Eminem chose the release date of his 12th studio album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," he couldn't have known that it would coincide with the end of actor Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, but that's exactly what happened. Baldwin accidentally killed Hutchins with a prop gun on the set of the movie "Rust" in 2021, and he faced a potential 18-month prison sentence if convicted of the charges against him. But in a stunning turn of events, the case was dismissed due to withheld evidence, as reported by NBC News. Meanwhile, Marshall Mathers was up to his old provocative tricks, name-dropping both Hutchins and Baldwin in one of the songs on his new record. In the track "Fuel," he raps, "F*** around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I'm Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin' you down, coup de grâce then / Right between the f***in' / I shoot 'em all in if you think you're f***in' with me." He seems to be using a tragedy to fire verbal warning shots at his haters, and critics aren't here for the way he delivered his message.