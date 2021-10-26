Who Held Halyna Hutchins While She Was Dying?
On the heels of the tragic on-set incident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, many crew members of "Rust" are coming forward with their own personal accounts of what went down on that fatal day and how such a senseless tragedy could have possibly occurred.
One unnamed crew member exclusively revealed to People that they witnessed "a lot of red flags" surrounding the western film's armorer, in particular, Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The source alleged that Gutierrez Reed did not ensure that the weapons were kept "safe" and "locked up" while on set, while also providing a photo that clearly shows firearms splayed all over an open table. "There's a lot of times where her little cart that has her weapons — I've been on other shoots where they're very safe and professional," the crew member said. "No one handles those weapons but the armorer and they keep them safe ... She just had them on a cart, unattended sometimes where anybody could grab it, tamper with it."
But now, another crew member has stepped forward to offer his own gruesome play-by-play of the tragedy and it's nothing short of absolutely heartbreaking.
'Rust' electrician Serge Svetnoy held Halyna Hutchins during her final moments
The electrician on the set of "Rust" has now released his own heart-wrenching account in a chilling Facebook post. In what he titled as, "My vision of the RUST tragedy," Serge Svetnoy recalled the close bond that he and Halyna Hutchins shared while working together. "Sometimes we've shared food and water. We've been burning under the sun, freezing in the snow on the shoots. We took care of each other," he recalled, before adding, "Yes, I can say with 100% confidence she was my friend. WAS!!!" But that all changed in one freak moment due to what Svetnoy described as "negligence and unprofessionalism."
He then revealed a detail regarding Hutchins' final moments. "Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza. I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands," he recounted.
Echoing the sentiments of other crew members that have come forth, Svetnoy pointed his fingers squarely at the film's armorer. "The negligence from the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it," he asserted. Our sincere condolences go out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.