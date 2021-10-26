Who Held Halyna Hutchins While She Was Dying?

On the heels of the tragic on-set incident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, many crew members of "Rust" are coming forward with their own personal accounts of what went down on that fatal day and how such a senseless tragedy could have possibly occurred.

One unnamed crew member exclusively revealed to People that they witnessed "a lot of red flags" surrounding the western film's armorer, in particular, Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The source alleged that Gutierrez Reed did not ensure that the weapons were kept "safe" and "locked up" while on set, while also providing a photo that clearly shows firearms splayed all over an open table. "There's a lot of times where her little cart that has her weapons — I've been on other shoots where they're very safe and professional," the crew member said. "No one handles those weapons but the armorer and they keep them safe ... She just had them on a cart, unattended sometimes where anybody could grab it, tamper with it."

But now, another crew member has stepped forward to offer his own gruesome play-by-play of the tragedy and it's nothing short of absolutely heartbreaking.