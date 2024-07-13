Alec Baldwin's Post-Case Dismissal Breakdown Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After three years of legal maneuvering, court appearances, and constant denials, Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge was dismissed on July 12, 2024. Still, now that the actor is off the hook, legally speaking, everybody is asking the same thing: "What about Hannah Reed?"

Social media lit up following the news that Baldwin's "Rust" movie-set shooting case was thrown out following accusations of prosecutorial misconduct. Commenters on X, formerly Twitter, wanted to know if the same rule would be applied to the movie's armorer, Hannah Reed, who was sentenced to 18 months for involuntary manslaughter in April. "So will Hannah Reed now be found not liable or granted a new trial since it greatly affects her too," one asked. "Now that Karen Reed is free! We must free Hannah Reed!" wrote another. "Both sides in Alec Baldwin trial have spent most of today arguing about this 'new evidence' (ammo) that was brought to investigators by a 'concerned party' who very conveniently waited until after Hannah Reed's trial was over to come forward," a third noted.

Baldwin's "Rust" trial came to a skidding halt after his defense team claimed the prosecution concealed rounds of live ammo that were handed over to the Santa Fe sheriff's office by a friend of Reed's stepfather on the day of her conviction. The prosecution argued that the bullets had no relevance to Baldwin's case. However, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer disagreed. She dismissed the case with prejudice, preventing Baldwin from being tried again in the future.