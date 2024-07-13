What's The Real Meaning Of Eminem's Temporary? Here's What We Think

It's the end of an era for Eminem. His new album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," kills off the anti-hero alter ego that propelled him to fame and fortune. Fittingly, Shady meets a violent and savage end, finishing the way he started 25 years ago when he burst onto the music scene with "My Name Is." True to form, Eminem's new songs fuel shock and controversy, while offering a peek inside the rapper's world. Still, there's also heart and soul on display in the tracks, such as "Temporary," which is a farewell ode to Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott.

Unlike some of the other titles, "Temporary" doesn't have any ambiguity or mystery about its meaning — Eminem gives it up in the intro. "A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? The truth is, I think what scares me the most is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you when I'm no longer here. So this song is for Hailie, for when that day comes," he raps.

"Temporary" features Eminem's frequent collaborator, Skylar Grey, and old recordings of Hailie as a toddler. Eminem reminisces about their times together when she was young and reassures her that he'll always be there, even when he's gone. Despite it being an ode to Hailie, Eminem references his two other daughters by telling her, "How should I start? Just wanna say, look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate."