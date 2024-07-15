Shannen Doherty's Final Instagram Post Is Completely Heartbreaking Now
Fans are still reeling following the news of Shannen Doherty's death. "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, revealed to People about the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's passing in a somber statement.
To add insult to injury, Doherty's final Instagram post proved to be completely heartbreaking. On June 25, 2024, merely two weeks before her July 13 passing, Doherty took to Instagram to share a snippet from her podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty." While Doherty was candid and forthcoming in the clip by admitting that she wasn't happy about the prospect of going back on chemotherapy and all of the unknowns surrounding her current course of treatment, she ultimately delivered a message of hope. "For the first time in a couple of months, I feel hopeful. Because there are so many more protocols now, whereas before I was hopeful, but I was still getting prepared," she revealed.
Shannen Doherty was open about her cancer diagnosis
Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in March 2015. Initially, she remained tight-lipped about the diagnosis. Alas, in August 2015 she finally went public with her diagnosis after TMZ reported that she had filed a lawsuit against her business manager for not paying her insurance premiums. Doherty argued that the oversight ultimately caused a delay in her breast cancer diagnosis as she had not sought out medical care during the time in which she was uninsured. "Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment," Doherty exclusively told People. "I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life," she explained. "I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me."
Following her cancer diagnosis revelation, Doherty remained open about the status of her health and all of the tragic details about her life. In May 2016, Doherty underwent a mastectomy. Sadly, the cancer spread, and the actor subsequently underwent chemotherapy and radiation. In April 2017, Doherty shared that she was officially in remission. "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," she began in a lengthy Instagram post where she opened up about what the medical term meant to her.
Sadly, the celebration didn't last long. In February 2020, a representative for Doherty confirmed that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," Doherty said during an interview on "Good Morning America."
Shannen Doherty used her podcast to create awareness
As the years went on, Shannen Doherty began to leverage her status as a celebrity in an effort to educate others about cancer. Case in point: the podcast she launched with iHeartRadio in November 2023. While she definitely spilled some celebrity tea and deets on her life and career growing up in Hollywood, she also took every opportunity to create awareness about cancer and even share the sad details about her life and personal diagnosis. "We really explore all the different phases and stages of cancer, what it's like to lose your hair [a] multitude of times, how to stay authentic to yourself while also staying really authentic to the cancer movement," she told People in November 2023.
Doherty was also adamant that the new venture served as a creative outlet for her. "When I'm working and when I'm creative, there's no room for depression at all. It fuels me," she declared. "Working makes me so happy ... It's also invigorating. I love it." No doubt, Doherty's willingness to share all of her highs and lows related to her cancer diagnosis has created a long-lasting impact for countless others. RIP Shannen Doherty.