Shannen Doherty's Final Instagram Post Is Completely Heartbreaking Now

Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in March 2015. Initially, she remained tight-lipped about the diagnosis. Alas, in August 2015 she finally went public with her diagnosis after TMZ reported that she had filed a lawsuit against her business manager for not paying her insurance premiums. Doherty argued that the oversight ultimately caused a delay in her breast cancer diagnosis as she had not sought out medical care during the time in which she was uninsured. "Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment," Doherty exclusively told People. "I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life," she explained. "I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me."

Following her cancer diagnosis revelation, Doherty remained open about the status of her health and all of the tragic details about her life. In May 2016, Doherty underwent a mastectomy. Sadly, the cancer spread, and the actor subsequently underwent chemotherapy and radiation. In April 2017, Doherty shared that she was officially in remission. "Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment," she began in a lengthy Instagram post where she opened up about what the medical term meant to her.

Sadly, the celebration didn't last long. In February 2020, a representative for Doherty confirmed that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," Doherty said during an interview on "Good Morning America."