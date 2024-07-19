Ivanka Trump's Heartbreaking Confession About The Death Of Her Mother Ivana
Much focus is placed on Ivanka Trump's relationship with her father, Donald Trump. However, she's not just a daddy's girl. Ivanka also had an extremely close relationship with Ivana Trump. She opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her mother in an interview with the Lex Friedman podcast on July 2, 2024.
Ivanka praised Ivana's gritty determination and business skills, noting how she reached dizzying heights despite her challenging childhood in Communist Czechoslovakia. She shared fond recollections of her mom dancing and swimming in the ocean and admitted that she was a role model who taught Ivanka how to enjoy life. Nicki Swift spoke with an expert to gain exclusive insight into what Ivanka's memories tell us about how she is processing Ivana's tragic death.
"Ivanka's interview provides a glimpse into her journey through the grieving process, reflecting some positive aspects of coping with loss," Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, told Nicki Swift exclusively. "She spoke tenderly about her mother, showcasing her ability to express deep emotions such as love, loss, and gratitude. This openness is a crucial element of healthy grieving." Dr. Hafeez said that by telling anecdotes and stories, Ivanka proved her determination to keep Ivana's memory alive. "This act of sharing can be incredibly therapeutic, as it helps in processing grief by celebrating the life and legacy of the departed," he explained.
Ivanka Trump is determined to keep Ivana's memory and legacy alive
Ivanka Trump talked about the death of her mom, Ivana Trump, in a tearful interview with the Lex Friedman podcast. She confessed that she continues to think of her every day and that she's still heartbroken over her loss. Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, told Nicki Swift that Ivanka's willingness to open up about her mom's death and share memories of her life is a healthy part of the grieving process. Still, it does come with some potential pitfalls.
"Grieving under public scrutiny can add extra pressure, possibly complicating the natural grieving process," Dr. Hafeez explained. "The necessity to maintain a composed or specific public image might limit her ability to express and process her emotions fully in private. There is a concern that the expectations associated with her public persona might interfere with her grieving process." Dr. Hafeez warned that to ensure Ivanka's long-term emotional health, it's essential that she also grieves in private. "Ivanka's reflections suggest she is managing her grief in several positive ways, yet the complexities of her public life may present additional hurdles that she will need to navigate carefully," he said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Hafeez commended Ivanka for discussing all aspects of her mom's personality and presenting a complete picture of her life. "Ivanka's detailed reflections convey a genuine and heartfelt respect for her mother, rather than a superficial glossing over of subjects," he said.
Ivanka Trump is still struggling with her grief
Ivanka and Ivana Trump were as close as any mother and daughter could be. Ivana was Ivanka's biggest cheerleader and believed nothing was out of her daughter's reach, even the highest position in the country. "I think she could be one day the first woman president, definitely. She's smart as hell, she's beautiful, she's au courant. How much more you can have?" Ivana told "Loose Women" in September 2020.
Meanwhile, Ivanka said that even though her mom was the epitome of glitzy glamor, she didn't mind rolling up her sleeves and getting her hands dirty if the situation required it. "No matter what, where, or who she was, she was always there for us. Always the person to go to. If need be, she'd act as the housekeeper. And did. Be the one to wash the dishes — and did," she told Cindy Adams in July 2022.
Given how close they were, it's not surprising that Ivanka still struggles to process Ivana's death. "It's unbelievable how dislocating the loss of a parent is," she told the Lex Friedman podcast, revealing that her maternal grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, still lives with her, which affords her some comfort. "My grandmother who helped raise us, so that's very special and I can ask her some of the questions that I would have wanted to ask my own mom. But it's hard," she said, breaking into tears.