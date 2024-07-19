Ivanka Trump's Heartbreaking Confession About The Death Of Her Mother Ivana

Ivanka and Ivana Trump were as close as any mother and daughter could be. Ivana was Ivanka's biggest cheerleader and believed nothing was out of her daughter's reach, even the highest position in the country. "I think she could be one day the first woman president, definitely. She's smart as hell, she's beautiful, she's au courant. How much more you can have?" Ivana told "Loose Women" in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Ivanka said that even though her mom was the epitome of glitzy glamor, she didn't mind rolling up her sleeves and getting her hands dirty if the situation required it. "No matter what, where, or who she was, she was always there for us. Always the person to go to. If need be, she'd act as the housekeeper. And did. Be the one to wash the dishes — and did," she told Cindy Adams in July 2022.

Given how close they were, it's not surprising that Ivanka still struggles to process Ivana's death. "It's unbelievable how dislocating the loss of a parent is," she told the Lex Friedman podcast, revealing that her maternal grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, still lives with her, which affords her some comfort. "My grandmother who helped raise us, so that's very special and I can ask her some of the questions that I would have wanted to ask my own mom. But it's hard," she said, breaking into tears.