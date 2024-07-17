The Most Notorious People Dog The Bounty Hunter Has Hunted

The following article includes mention of sexual assault, domestic violence, suicide, and addiction.

Duane "Dog" Chapman is probably the most famous bounty hunter in history thanks to his work on reality television. Dog became famous through his first TV series, "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which ran from 2004 until 2012, and was followed by several spinoffs. Dog's bounty hunting career began in the '70s, and in the decades since, he has caught over 10,000 people.

As a bounty hunter, Dog's career has involved everything from hunting down people who skipped out on their bail or missed a court date to finding killers and rapists hiding across state and international borders. Since he has captured thousands of people in his career, you'd think there were a lot of high profile names on Dog's list. That's actually not the case, seeing as most folks are low-level offenders who barely make a mention in a local paper.

Still, they needed to be caught and brought to justice, which is exactly what Dog and his team does. After "Dog the Bounty Hunter," Dog has kept himself busy catching bad guys privately and in front of cameras for years to collect the cash rewards. While not everyone is important enough to bear mention, there are several high-profile cases that do, and these are the most notorious people Dog the Bounty Hunter has hunted or caught throughout his decades-long career.