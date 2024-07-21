Whatever Happened To Robin Meade?

Morning TV has been rocked by some seriously notorious scandals, from the sketchy double life of Matt Lauer to the secret war between "CBS This Morning" and "Good Morning America." However, amid all the drama, there was always one anchor who hit all the right notes: Robin Meade. Interestingly, while she never gained the recognition of some of her CNN colleagues, she consistently outperformed them. Fans will recognize her from "Morning Express with Robin Meade," a show that ran on CNN's sister network HLN for two decades and outshone many of its counterparts, including MSNBC's "Morning Joe." Meade was so well-liked, in fact, the Miami Herald even speculated whether she might take over hosting duties on CNN's "American Morning" in 2010.

Meade, who hails from Ohio, got her start working at local stations before landing gigs in Miami and Chicago and eventually landing at CNN in 2001. There, she flourished. "[She's] the best kept secret in morning news," Albie Hecht, executive vice president and general manager of HLN, told Variety in 2015. Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide, agreed. "Watch Robin for two minutes and you're hooked," he enthused. "She is one of the best morning personalities, period." And yet, despite all of the rave reviews, she suddenly disappeared in 2022. Here's what happened to Robin Meade.