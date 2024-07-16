12 Athletes Who Were Snubbed From The 2024 Paris Olympics

When Team Great Britain announced the list of athletes heading to Paris in 2024, one conspicuous absence was shot putter Amelia Campbell. Campbell had distinguished herself by winning gold medals at the 2018 British Athletics Championships and the 2020 British Indoor Athletics Championships. Furthermore, she won the shot put at the 2024 edition of the U.K. Athletics Championships, which also served as the Olympic trials for the Paris games.

While that would have seemingly made her a shoo-in, Campbell was passed over due to a new two-stage qualification criteria that combined meeting an Olympic standard with the athlete's world ranking. While her ranking — 38th in the world — qualified her for the Olympics, her longest throw was 18.18 meters, slightly below the Olympic standard of 18.80. As a result, it was determined she hadn't met the criteria.

Campbell was devastated, to put it mildly. "I'm very much considering retirement," Campbell told Reuters (via ESPN). "I want to retire because there seems to be no point in me mentally and physically pushing myself to these limits, to be let down repeatedly. These are my seventh championships that I will have been denied. I made Tokyo [Olympic selection criteria] as well. It's just a joke." Campbell (who goes by her maiden name, Strickler, on social media), also shared her dismay in an Instagram post. "These policies are not right," she wrote. "They are killing the sport I have loved for most of my life."