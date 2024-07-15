Caitlin Clark Inches Closer To Her First WNBA Suspension
Basketball prodigy Caitlin Clark may find herself on the bench soon. The Indiana Fever star just kicked off her WNBA career but has already rubbed people the wrong way. No, we're not talking about Diana Taurasi, but the refs on the court.
On July 14, 2024, Clark earned a technical foul while playing against the Minnesota Lynx. After stealing the ball, a clip from the game showed the Fever star racing up the court hoping to take advantage of the possession. Unfortunately, as she was dribbling toward half-court, she was met by Lynx player Cecilia Zandalasini. Trying to stop Clark's pace, she reached over and grabbed her arm to try and slow her down. Flustered by Zandalasini's attempt, Clark moved her arm out of the Lynx player's hold but ended up hitting her in the face. The Fever star was given a technical foul for the play, and this wasn't the first time. This technical foul wasn't her first, not her second, but her fourth technical foul in her professional career this season.
As Clark continues to rack up technicals, it puts her closer to facing a possible suspension. All WNBA players are given seven technical fouls before they face a one-game suspension. If she continues to get technicals, she will continue to get suspensions and will face fines. It's no secret Clark has faced a lot of aggression on the court, so the latest technical had fans divided about whether it was the right call.
Fans take to social media about latest Caitlin Clark foul
Fans aren't sure how to feel about Caitlin Clark's latest technical foul. There are a lot of people out there who can't stand the Fever star and have shown it on the court. In a replayed clip of the possession, it's evident that Lynx player, Cecilia Zandalasini, grabbed Clark's arm in what could have been a foul. However, when Clark swatted Zandalasini's arm away and hit her in the face, the refs sided with Zandalasini. Still, the internet is divided over whether the refs made the right call.
Some agreed with the officials, believing Clark reacted to Zandalasini's grab in an unprofessional manner. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter shared, "'Contact to the face' is such a nice way to put it for such nasty behavior." Others couldn't help but side with Clark, saying it was Zandalasini's grab that should have been called out. One user wrote, "So Caitlin's arm was being held. During that play clear as day but she gets a technical instead of a holding defense play. She is clearly swatting her arm off when Cecilia pretends it was more than it was."
It seems that everything Clark does can become divisive on the internet, and this latest call is no different. But what does she have to say about the technicals she's received?
Caitlin Clark says she's a competitive player
Caitlin Clark is not oblivious to the fact that she has gotten a couple of technical fouls. When the Fever player earned her third technical foul against the Seattle Storm earlier in the 2024 WNBA season, she told reporters (via IndyStar) how she felt about the call made by the refs. She said, "Being competitive is who I am. It's what I've done my whole career." Clark acknowledged that she could handle situations better, but is never going to give up her fiery spirit. "I think, at times, there are ways I can probably channel it a little better, but that's just basketball at the end of the day," the rising star said. "That's never going to change. I'm never going to lose that. I feel like I'm getting hammered."
While Clark may feel like the world is against her at times, Indiana Fever head coach, Christie Sides, has her back. She told reporters after the Seattle game (via Hawkeye Insider), "She [Clark] is a competitor, I love her fire. We just gotta get better with the officiating. We got to get some of those calls." But if Clark keeps up with her competitive side, and keeps getting technical fouls, she will soon find herself on the sidelines.