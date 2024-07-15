Caitlin Clark Inches Closer To Her First WNBA Suspension

Basketball prodigy Caitlin Clark may find herself on the bench soon. The Indiana Fever star just kicked off her WNBA career but has already rubbed people the wrong way. No, we're not talking about Diana Taurasi, but the refs on the court.

On July 14, 2024, Clark earned a technical foul while playing against the Minnesota Lynx. After stealing the ball, a clip from the game showed the Fever star racing up the court hoping to take advantage of the possession. Unfortunately, as she was dribbling toward half-court, she was met by Lynx player Cecilia Zandalasini. Trying to stop Clark's pace, she reached over and grabbed her arm to try and slow her down. Flustered by Zandalasini's attempt, Clark moved her arm out of the Lynx player's hold but ended up hitting her in the face. The Fever star was given a technical foul for the play, and this wasn't the first time. This technical foul wasn't her first, not her second, but her fourth technical foul in her professional career this season.

As Clark continues to rack up technicals, it puts her closer to facing a possible suspension. All WNBA players are given seven technical fouls before they face a one-game suspension. If she continues to get technicals, she will continue to get suspensions and will face fines. It's no secret Clark has faced a lot of aggression on the court, so the latest technical had fans divided about whether it was the right call.