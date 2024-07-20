Natasha Archer's Close Connection With Kate Middleton, Explained
Behind every icon is a confidante you've probably never heard of, and for Kate Middleton, that person is none other than Natasha Archer. She was photographed leaving the hospital where Kate was undergoing her cancer treatment in a car full of get-well gifts and flowers, though her relationship with the royal stretches far beyond running errands, and over the years, her role within the royal family has expanded. Archer was hired by the royals as a personal assistant in 2007 and promoted to Kate's stylist in 2014. But that wasn't her final big promotion.
After being essential in helping the Princess of Wales during her cancer treatment, there were rumblings that Archer's position with The Firm could change. In April, royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun that Pippa Middleton could be given a larger role in the royal family when Kate became queen. Dampier also said that Archer could be given a significant role as "someone else [Kate] trusts and would be ideal for a supportive post."
Archer didn't have to wait for Kate to become queen for that promotion to kick in. The woman known as "Tash" in the royal circle was promoted to senior private executive assistant to Kate and Prince William in June 2024. "This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate's side for years to come," a source told the Daily Mail. Before that, Archer was known as the person who helped Kate's glamor evolve over the years.
Natasha Archer influenced Kate Middleton's and Prince William's style
As mentioned, Natasha Archer was promoted to Kate Middleton's stylist in 2014. That same year, Archer was credited with Kate's stunning wardrobe during her royal visit to Australia. "She has always supported and advised Kate — and the duchess loves Natasha's style, so it seemed like an obvious appointment," an insider told Grazia at the time. Archer is believed to have convinced the Princess of Wales to try a style outside her comfort zone. She was even described by Vanity Fair's Royals Watch as Kate's "secret weapon" in October 2014. "Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it," the outlet wrote. "She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate's really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."
After living up to the pressure of styling Kate's looks, Archer was asked to take a pass at Prince William's wardrobe in October 2016. As the Daily Mail reported, it wasn't a complete fashion overhaul, but Archer helped "freshen" the Prince's wardrobe.
Before Archer officially assumed her post as stylist, she was brought in for an important assignment. Kate had Archer pick out the dress to wear while leaving the hospital in 2013 after giving birth to Prince George. Later, Archer was awarded a prestigious honor for all her efforts with the royals.
Natasha Archer's husband also works for the royals
Natasha Archer was awarded the Royal Victorian Order in April 2019. While this was a distinguished honor, it brought some confusion about the status of Archer's position with Kate Middleton. The order is usually presented to people after they displayed extraordinary service to the royals but had stepped down from their post. Archer was absent at the time as she had been on maternity leave, but her status with the Princess of Wales was secure. "Kate is very fond of her and has been supportive during her pregnancy. She hasn't been replaced," a source told the Tatler at the time. Not long after, Archer received the award, which was presented by Prince William.
Archer receiving the Royal Victorian Order was a cause for celebration for her husband, Chris Jackson. Jackson had been working for the royals since 2007 as a photographer. "Could not be more proud of this one! – forcing her to wear it through lunch!" Jackson wrote in an Instagram post which featured a photo of Tash wearing the Royal Victorian Order ribbon. The couple met while working for the royals. Jackson, who does not exclusively work for the royals, has been credited with iconic photos of Queen Elizabeth taken in the later stages of her life.
With Archer's close-knit relationship with Kate and Jackson's experience with the family, it's safe to say the couple is fully ingrained with the royals.