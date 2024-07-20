Natasha Archer's Close Connection With Kate Middleton, Explained

Behind every icon is a confidante you've probably never heard of, and for Kate Middleton, that person is none other than Natasha Archer. She was photographed leaving the hospital where Kate was undergoing her cancer treatment in a car full of get-well gifts and flowers, though her relationship with the royal stretches far beyond running errands, and over the years, her role within the royal family has expanded. Archer was hired by the royals as a personal assistant in 2007 and promoted to Kate's stylist in 2014. But that wasn't her final big promotion.

After being essential in helping the Princess of Wales during her cancer treatment, there were rumblings that Archer's position with The Firm could change. In April, royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun that Pippa Middleton could be given a larger role in the royal family when Kate became queen. Dampier also said that Archer could be given a significant role as "someone else [Kate] trusts and would be ideal for a supportive post."

Archer didn't have to wait for Kate to become queen for that promotion to kick in. The woman known as "Tash" in the royal circle was promoted to senior private executive assistant to Kate and Prince William in June 2024. "This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate's side for years to come," a source told the Daily Mail. Before that, Archer was known as the person who helped Kate's glamor evolve over the years.