Inside The Rumored Beef Between Eva Mendes & Rachel McAdams
Eva Mendes and Rachel McAdams never shared a set or starred in a film together, but they do have one thing in common — Ryan Gosling. There was no greater love story than McAdams and Gosling during the early aughts after the pair played Allie and Noah in the steamy movie "The Notebook." Although they initially despised each other and got into a screaming match on set, McAdams and Gosling put their on-screen chemistry to the test in real life when they began dating in 2005. "We inspired the worst in each other. It was a strange experience, making a love story and not getting along with your co-star in any way," Gosling told The Guardian. "I don't know what happened. Two years later I saw her in New York and we started getting the idea that maybe we were wrong about each other."
Unfortunately, Gosling and McAdams' relationship didn't last, and the two moved on with other partners. The "Mean Girls" star started seeing screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2016 and the pair have welcomed two children. Meanwhile, Gosling is still with his longtime maybe-wife Mendes, whom he starred alongside in the 2012 film "The Place Beyond the Pines" and went on to have two kids with her as well. While it's been almost two decades since "The Notebook" stars broke up, Mendes is reportedly not a fan of McAdams being anywhere near her man and wants Gosling to stay away.
Eva Mendes is reportedly jealous of Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling's past relationship
Post-split, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams remained on good terms, even spending time at events together. However, a source told the National Enquirer (via Radar) that things changed after Gosling and Eva Mendes got together. "If it were up to Ryan, he'd still be friends with Rachel, but Eva would never go for that. He still crosses paths with Rachel at industry parties, but he keeps any interaction short because he's so afraid it might upset Eva," the unnamed person shared. The insider added, "Eva knows Ryan loves and adores her, but she'll always be jealous of Rachel."
According to the Daily Mail, back in 2013, Britain's Now magazine reported that McAdams had been leaning on Gosling after her split with Michael Sheen, much to the wrath of Mendes. "Rachel's always kept in touch with Ryan, but now that she's split with Michael, she's been calling him and using him as a shoulder to cry on," a source close to Gosling revealed. "It hasn't gone down very well with Eva, to say the least, but Ryan wants to be there as a friend for his ex," the insider declared. The following year, McAdams reportedly went through another heartbreak, and this time, it had something to do with Gosling and Mendes' happy news.
Sources say Rachel McAdams was wrecked over Eva Mendes' pregnancy
In 2014, reports surfaced suggesting Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were expecting their first baby. While that was certainly cause for celebration, not everybody burst out in happy tears. According to Hollywood Life, a source told OK! Magazine, "[Rachel McAdams is] devastated." The news supposedly hit McAdams hard because she and Gosling supposedly broke up because the "Are You There God? It's Me Margaret" star wasn't ready for kids at the time.
McAdams welcomed her daughter in 2018 with Jamie Linden and then their son in 2020. "It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down. [People say] your life is not your own anymore. But I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person," the actor told The Times. She added. "I waited a long time [for motherhood]. It's just how it happened. And I didn't want to do it before it was the right time." Apparently, the timing with Gosling just wasn't Kenough for McAdams, and McGosling fans will just have to accept that they won't end up together like their "Notebook" counterparts.