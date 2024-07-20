Inside The Rumored Beef Between Eva Mendes & Rachel McAdams

Eva Mendes and Rachel McAdams never shared a set or starred in a film together, but they do have one thing in common — Ryan Gosling. There was no greater love story than McAdams and Gosling during the early aughts after the pair played Allie and Noah in the steamy movie "The Notebook." Although they initially despised each other and got into a screaming match on set, McAdams and Gosling put their on-screen chemistry to the test in real life when they began dating in 2005. "We inspired the worst in each other. It was a strange experience, making a love story and not getting along with your co-star in any way," Gosling told The Guardian. "I don't know what happened. Two years later I saw her in New York and we started getting the idea that maybe we were wrong about each other."

Unfortunately, Gosling and McAdams' relationship didn't last, and the two moved on with other partners. The "Mean Girls" star started seeing screenwriter Jamie Linden in 2016 and the pair have welcomed two children. Meanwhile, Gosling is still with his longtime maybe-wife Mendes, whom he starred alongside in the 2012 film "The Place Beyond the Pines" and went on to have two kids with her as well. While it's been almost two decades since "The Notebook" stars broke up, Mendes is reportedly not a fan of McAdams being anywhere near her man and wants Gosling to stay away.