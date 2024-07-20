Inside The Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Divorce Rumors
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's marriage is a rarity in the entertainment industry. Having been together for more than 15 years, the "American Idol" alum and retired hockey player know they're in the minority among their peers. "Everyone is getting divorced. They're dropping like flies! But we are good," she told Cosmopolitan in 2015. That's not to say it has been smooth sailing — or that they haven't sparked divorce rumors of their own. They have, and not just once or twice.
In February 2018, Fisher had fans thinking they were headed down the divorce road when he shared a cryptic verse from Psalm 139:23-24 on Instagram. "Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus!" one commenter wrote. But he was quick to shut down the rumors, claiming the couple had never been better.
At the time, Underwood had just suffered her third miscarriage, which she revealed in September 2018 when she was pregnant with the couple's second son, Jacob. Their struggles to conceive reportedly continued to put a strain on the marriage. While Fisher wants to explore surrogacy as an option to expand their family, Underwood wants to put all that in her past. "She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be," a source told Life & Style in May 2024. But family planning isn't the only issue in the marriage.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher don't see a lot of each other
Carrie Underwood's career has also reportedly been a contentious issue in her marriage. Because the singer spends so much time on the road, Underwood and Mike Fisher spend a lot of time apart. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away," a source told Radar in 2022.
Her work is said to have become an issue again in 2023 when she extended her Reflection Las Vegas residency into 2024. "He's very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and a mother should be a priority," an insider told OK!. That year, Fisher was nowhere to be found at the CMT Awards, a detail that didn't go unnoticed. After all, he had steadily been by her side at the event over the years.
But Underwood didn't let it become a source of speculation. "My husband's got the kiddos. He's always holding down the fort while I'm out doing stuff like this," she told People. That seemingly has also posed challenges in the marriage. Fisher, Isaiah, and Jacob often join Underwood on tour so she can be present for the boys. But he's getting tired. "He has dreams, too," another source told Radar. Despite the rumors, they're still going strong, though.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have praised each other
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher may have had their differences, but they have remained committed to each other through their ups and downs. When Underwood broke her wrist and injured her face after a fall in late 2017, she thanked her husband for his role in her recovery — even if she wasn't super cooperative. "He's all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I'm really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest," she said on SiriusXM's "The Highway" in April 2018.
She also showed gratitude for being able to immerse herself in her family during the trying time. "One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I've gotten to spend with Mike and Isaiah. ... Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down," she wrote in a letter to fans. The sentiment persisted through the years, even when the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone to spend a whole lot more time together than anyone could have bargained for.
The quarantine proved just how strong they are as a couple. "He said: 'You know what? I like you,'" she told Yahoo! in 2020. She was confused. He then explained that he knew he loved her, evidenced by their decade-long marriage and two kids, but spending that time together showed how much he enjoyed her company. "This experience has [shown] me I like you, too," she recalled him saying.