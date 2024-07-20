Inside The Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Divorce Rumors

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's marriage is a rarity in the entertainment industry. Having been together for more than 15 years, the "American Idol" alum and retired hockey player know they're in the minority among their peers. "Everyone is getting divorced. They're dropping like flies! But we are good," she told Cosmopolitan in 2015. That's not to say it has been smooth sailing — or that they haven't sparked divorce rumors of their own. They have, and not just once or twice.

In February 2018, Fisher had fans thinking they were headed down the divorce road when he shared a cryptic verse from Psalm 139:23-24 on Instagram. "Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road. Keep focusing on Jesus!" one commenter wrote. But he was quick to shut down the rumors, claiming the couple had never been better.

At the time, Underwood had just suffered her third miscarriage, which she revealed in September 2018 when she was pregnant with the couple's second son, Jacob. Their struggles to conceive reportedly continued to put a strain on the marriage. While Fisher wants to explore surrogacy as an option to expand their family, Underwood wants to put all that in her past. "She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be," a source told Life & Style in May 2024. But family planning isn't the only issue in the marriage.