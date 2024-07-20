Cameron Brink's Close Connection To NBA Star Steph Curry, Explained
Cameron Brink has been making a name for herself in the WNBA since getting drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks, and many may not know that she has had ties to the pro basketball realm since she was just a baby. Cameron is often seen with Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry and it's not just because they're close friends. As the NBA star explained back in 2021 per LetsGoWarriors, "Her mom and dad's my godparents. You know, it's pretty awesome to having watched [Brink] grow up in the game ... and seeing her just coming to her own as a talented high school prospect and now a highly touted, you know, freshman at Stanford. So, just love watching her play, love everything about her."
According to USA Today, Cameron and Steph's parents are close friends who attended Virginia Tech and remained close over the years. Steph's dad Dell Curry played on the college's basketball team with Cameron's father, Greg Brink. Meanwhile, Steph's mom Sonya was roommates with Cameron's mom, Michelle Brink. Upon having Steph, the Currys appointed the Brinks as his godparents, while Steph's parents became Cameron's godparents when she was born. Steph is 14 years older than Cameron so he and his brother Seth Curry naturally acted as older brother figures. As Cameron went through her stunning transformation over her basketball career, Steph gave her some sound advice, especially as she made it to the big leagues.
Steph Curry is a huge influence on Cameron Brink's life
Playing pro basketball wasn't always Cameron Brink's dream but having the Curry family around pivoted her aspirations. On "Podcast P with Paul George," she revealed being surrounded by basketball players made her want to explore other avenues. However, after Steph Curry's mom Sonya Curry suggested she go to a basketball camp, Brink's heart was set. Now that she and Steph are both pro-level, they're both busy but Brink shared that he always takes the time to give her advice. "I think he's taught me to just bring the joy to everything which I think we all know he just does a great job," Brink told the podcast hosts. She added, "Life's just a joy when you're around him so I've really learned that like, it's a job yeah, but like, it's a privilege to do this for a living."
Despite Steph being a multi-millionaire, Brink just looks at him as someone she grew up with. "He's like my brother basically, so it's just like seeing a family member you've known forever and someone you would run around with and goof off with, and then all of a sudden you see him on the cover of cereal boxes," she stated in 2018 prior to her Stanford run (via Oregon Live). The admiration goes both ways and Steph has always been one of Brink's biggest supporters over the years while watching her grow into her own.
Steph Curry is proud of Cameron Brink's accomplishments
After growing up with two parents who played basketball, it's no wonder Cameron Brink eventually headed down the same path — and she was lucky to have Steph Curry there to help her. "She was trying to develop her jumper and I spent a little bit of time with her, gave her some pointers. My dad did as well," the point guard shared of Brink's high school years (via USA Today). Curry continued, "To see her in college, I know she's gonna keep getting better, honestly. I don't really have to tell her much now. She's kind of off and running, so it's been awesome to watch."
Brink ended her college basketball career with her team making the Sweet 16 and Steph gave his godsister a shout-out in an Instagram Story shared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter. "You left your mark!! Job well done Cam," he wrote. When Brink declared herself for the WNBA draft, Curry was naturally rooting her on. In a video shared by espnW, he stated, "Hey Cam, just wanted to say congratulations. Huge, huge announcement. Huge milestone, huge accomplishment." He added, "Take a moment to pat yourself on the back for a job well done. To get to this point, the best is, you know, yet to come and I can't wait to see where your career takes you."