Cameron Brink's Close Connection To NBA Star Steph Curry, Explained

Cameron Brink has been making a name for herself in the WNBA since getting drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks, and many may not know that she has had ties to the pro basketball realm since she was just a baby. Cameron is often seen with Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry and it's not just because they're close friends. As the NBA star explained back in 2021 per LetsGoWarriors, "Her mom and dad's my godparents. You know, it's pretty awesome to having watched [Brink] grow up in the game ... and seeing her just coming to her own as a talented high school prospect and now a highly touted, you know, freshman at Stanford. So, just love watching her play, love everything about her."

According to USA Today, Cameron and Steph's parents are close friends who attended Virginia Tech and remained close over the years. Steph's dad Dell Curry played on the college's basketball team with Cameron's father, Greg Brink. Meanwhile, Steph's mom Sonya was roommates with Cameron's mom, Michelle Brink. Upon having Steph, the Currys appointed the Brinks as his godparents, while Steph's parents became Cameron's godparents when she was born. Steph is 14 years older than Cameron so he and his brother Seth Curry naturally acted as older brother figures. As Cameron went through her stunning transformation over her basketball career, Steph gave her some sound advice, especially as she made it to the big leagues.