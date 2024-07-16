HGTV Star Christina Hall's Third Divorce Proves Tarek El Moussa Was Never The Problem
Third time was not the charm for HGTV royalty Christina Hall. The "Christina on the Coast" star has called it quits with hubby, Joshua Hall, after two years of marriage. This marks Christina's third divorce, proving that Tarek El Moussa may have never been the problem in their relationship.
Christina tied the knot with Josh in a court wedding in April 2022 before proving their relationship was stronger than ever with a beachside ceremony in September 2022. In a now-deleted Instagram post (via People), the television star captioned her wedding photos, "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island." The two seemed madly in love with one another over the years, but clearly things weren't as they seemed.
TMZ reported that Josh filed the paperwork to divorce Christina and she followed not long after. Josh filed the paperwork on July 8, 2024, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Josh is reportedly asking for alimony in the split and requesting that the assets are split according to what each party had prior to getting married. In addition, he is requesting he receive "all rights" to the HGTV and Discovery Network shows he was involved in throughout their marriage. As for what Christina requested in her filing, we have yet to find out as it hasn't been fully processed.
Christina Hall is racking up divorces
Christina Hall is about to have not one, but three divorces under her belt pretty soon. Looking at her past relationships, they never seem to work out. Her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa came to an end in 2016 after six years of marriage. However. the divorce wasn't finalized until 2018. Still, a 911 incident sped up the separation.
El Moussa explained in his book, "Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress – in Real Estate, Business and Life" (via People) that he and Hall got into an argument in 2016, and he chose to blow off steam by walking the nearby trails. However, when he returned, authorities were putting him in handcuffs — and they found a gun with him. El Moussa explained he took the gun to defend himself from any wildlife. He continued, "That was the very last time we were together as a family: with Christina walking down the driveway, crying, and me sitting there in handcuffs, asking myself, What in the world is going on?"
In 2018, when her and El Moussa's divorce was finalized, Christina then went public with television presenter Ant Anstead. The couple welcomed a child together, but just a year later, they broke up. The two had a messy custody battle before eventually coming to an agreement. Still, all these divorces are making many question whether the guys were the problem in the relationship or if it was really Christina all along.