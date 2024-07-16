HGTV Star Christina Hall's Third Divorce Proves Tarek El Moussa Was Never The Problem

Third time was not the charm for HGTV royalty Christina Hall. The "Christina on the Coast" star has called it quits with hubby, Joshua Hall, after two years of marriage. This marks Christina's third divorce, proving that Tarek El Moussa may have never been the problem in their relationship.

Christina tied the knot with Josh in a court wedding in April 2022 before proving their relationship was stronger than ever with a beachside ceremony in September 2022. In a now-deleted Instagram post (via People), the television star captioned her wedding photos, "Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island." The two seemed madly in love with one another over the years, but clearly things weren't as they seemed.

TMZ reported that Josh filed the paperwork to divorce Christina and she followed not long after. Josh filed the paperwork on July 8, 2024, and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. Josh is reportedly asking for alimony in the split and requesting that the assets are split according to what each party had prior to getting married. In addition, he is requesting he receive "all rights" to the HGTV and Discovery Network shows he was involved in throughout their marriage. As for what Christina requested in her filing, we have yet to find out as it hasn't been fully processed.