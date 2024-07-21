Why Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Don't Post About Their Daughters Online

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are open about their marriage and love for each other. The "Gossip Girl" alum and "Deadpool" star are known for poking fun at each other on social media, showing their playful relationship. But they're a lot more private when it comes to their family. Lively and Reynolds don't share their four kids online and rarely take them to work events. Like many other celebrities, the couple wants to protect the kids from the side effects of their high-profile careers.

They have stayed true to their goal from the beginning. Lively announced she was pregnant with their first child in October 2014, just a little over two months before she gave birth to their daughter James that December. James' date of birth remained unknown until a year later, when Reynold celebrated the milestone birthday on X, previously known as Twitter. They didn't announce their pregnancy with Inez, though Lively didn't exactly try to hide her bump.

When they welcomed Betty in 2016, they managed to keep the news under wraps for about two months. And they didn't reveal her name for another year, when Taylor Swift released a song named after Betty. They did the same with their fourth child. While Lively casually teased the arrival of her and Reynolds' fourth baby on Instagram, they are still holding strong on keeping the sex and name a secret. While the secrecy may heighten the public's curiosity, Lively and Reynolds have good reasons for protecting their kids' privacy: She wants them to be able to be kids.