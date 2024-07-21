Why Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Don't Post About Their Daughters Online
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are open about their marriage and love for each other. The "Gossip Girl" alum and "Deadpool" star are known for poking fun at each other on social media, showing their playful relationship. But they're a lot more private when it comes to their family. Lively and Reynolds don't share their four kids online and rarely take them to work events. Like many other celebrities, the couple wants to protect the kids from the side effects of their high-profile careers.
They have stayed true to their goal from the beginning. Lively announced she was pregnant with their first child in October 2014, just a little over two months before she gave birth to their daughter James that December. James' date of birth remained unknown until a year later, when Reynold celebrated the milestone birthday on X, previously known as Twitter. They didn't announce their pregnancy with Inez, though Lively didn't exactly try to hide her bump.
When they welcomed Betty in 2016, they managed to keep the news under wraps for about two months. And they didn't reveal her name for another year, when Taylor Swift released a song named after Betty. They did the same with their fourth child. While Lively casually teased the arrival of her and Reynolds' fourth baby on Instagram, they are still holding strong on keeping the sex and name a secret. While the secrecy may heighten the public's curiosity, Lively and Reynolds have good reasons for protecting their kids' privacy: She wants them to be able to be kids.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds want kids to have normal childhood
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds live an unusual lifestyle as celebrities. But they want their four kids to be able to make their own choices. "My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public," Lively told Marie Claire U.K. in 2016 (via Refinery29), when they had James and she was pregnant with Inez. "Our child hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not."
As parents, it is one of their priorities to allow their kids to have a normal childhood — or as normal as Lively and Reynolds' insanely lavish life allows. That's what they had, and that's what they want their children to have, too. "So we can't really throw her into the lion's den that is L.A., not that we really want to," she said. To ensure they have that, Lively and Reynolds don't share photos of their kids on social media. And Lively has issues with accounts that post them.
In 2021, "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" actor blasted the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account when it posted paparazzi photos of her with her daughters. "This is so disturbing," she commented under the post (via E! News). "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop." The post was then deleted.
Lively and Reynolds value their family time
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have achieved success in their careers, but they don't let work take away from their time together. They both value their family above all else and make sure to spend quality time with their kids. "I'm always ambitious about film-making. But I love my personal life so much — and my family so much — that it takes a lot to make me want to leave the house," Lively said in the Marie Claire U.K. interview (via E! News).
In their efforts to give their children a non-celebrity environment, Lively and Reynolds raise their kids largely in Pound Ridge, New York. And they prefer to take a hands-on approach to parenthood. "They love their life there," a source told Us Weekly in February 2024. "They don't have a ton of help in terms of nannies. They're both very dedicated parents." And it seems that giving their kids a childhood akin to the one they had also included giving them lots of siblings.
Lively was one of five and Reynolds one of four, so they were never afraid to add to the bunch. "We'd love to have a big family," he told Details in 2013 (via E! News). Reynolds embraced his role as a father from the go. After James was born, he felt everything made sense. "There's nothing on earth more grounding than having a baby. It's the best thing that could ever happen to someone," he told E! News.