Tragic Details About Celine Dion's Oldest Son René-Charles Angélil

Celine Dion is a woman with many incredible accomplishments tied to her career. From winning Grammys and an Oscar, you would think these would top the list when it comes to all her achievements. The reality is that none of the awards matter to Dion, whose true prize is her kids.

Over the years, Dion has welcomed three sons into her life — René-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy Angélil. The three of them mean everything to her. She even told People in 2007, "You know, I'm not really a singer. My life is to be a mom. It is what I enjoy the most. It is my most amazing reward. I will take a chance with my music. I don't take risks with my family."

Nelson and Eddy are still relatively young, but René-Charles is a full-grown adult who has lived a lot of life. He was born in 2001 and was named after his father, René Angélil. Being the son of one of the greatest singers to ever grace the stage could come with some benefits, but it hasn't always been an easy road for René-Charles. From the criticism for simply being Dion's son to having to deal with his mother's sudden diagnosis, René-Charles' life has been filled with nothing but tragic situations.