Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Weight Loss Transformation At 2024 RNC Sparks Ozempic Rumors

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was one of the speakers on Day 2 of the 2024 Republican National Convention, and it wasn't just her jab at the Bidens that had many talking. As the former White House press secretary of Donald Trump joked (via The Hill), "Jill now drags Joe to 'Bring Your Husband to Work Day,'" it was apparent that Sanders had quite the transformation since resigning from her position in 2019. The governor of Arkansas looked much slimmer in a red off-the-shoulder dress, which prompted many to ask — has she hopped on the Ozempic train?

Many users on X, formerly Twitter, certainly seem to think so, with one posting, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders needs to lay off the Ozempic. She looks like s***." Another referenced Trump's controversial vice president pick JD Vance and wrote, "You can stop Ozempic now, Sarah. It didn't help you get named VP because it was never going to happen." Kevin Simmons of The Skorpion Show shared, "I see Sarah Huckabee been on that Ozempic." However, an X user hit back with, "She had thyroid cancer. You should delete your post."

With so many stars who have admitted to using Ozempic to lose weight, it wouldn't be surprising if Sanders had secretly used the daily injection pen herself. But her smaller figure could very well be from her cancer diagnosis.