The Clear Sign Brittany Mahomes Wasn't A Fan Of Taylor Swift Before Her Travis Kelce Romance
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been much talked about since they went public in September 2023, but the "Karma" singer's friendship with Brittany Mahomes was on everybody's lips as well. As the cameras panned in on Swift chatting it up with Travis' mom Donna Kelce, fans also got a glimpse of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife bonding with the pop star. That wasn't the first time the two WAGs were spotted together. As reported by People, Swift and Brittany had a celeb-filled girls' dinner in Manhattan the night before with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. "They dined in a private room. Everyone had a blast. They all got along and were just laughing all night over drinks and delicious food," a source shared.
It seemed Brittany had made it into T-Swizzle's coveted inner circle, but internet sleuths threw a wrench into her plans. In 2012, Brittany tweeted (via RiRi's Tea), "Taylor swift ... I wanna know when your [sic] gonna find something different to write about besides boys and relationships ... #timeforsomethingnew." The following year, after Swift took home four wins at the American Music Awards, Brittany posted an angry face emoji after writing, "Taylor swift winning everything." Although Brittany has deleted the tweets since then, her new gal pal was reportedly not thrilled about the past diss.
Brittany Mahomes created some bad blood with Taylor Swift
Brittany Mahomes learned the hard lesson that the internet never forgets. After her faux pas with Taylor Swift, a source told Life & Style, "Taylor wasn't happy. She's used to people saying nasty things about her, but this was someone she's welcomed into her squad." The insider continued, "Brittany explained to Taylor that she was just a stupid teenager and how sorry she was. Taylor was very understanding and decided to just let bygones be bygones." According to the source, Swift also decided to forgive Brittany because of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's close friendship with Patrick Mahomes and stated, "Taylor's not going to do anything that would put Travis in an awkward spot."
Oops, Brittany did it again. In November 2023, she posted a Skims collab on Instagram with Patrick Mahomes and their two kids — and fans all know Swift can't stand Kim Kardashian. "It truly showed how loyal she is to her friends. And Brittany chose money over friendship, which says a lot," a source shared with the Daily Mail. Another insider revealed that Brittany was desperate to befriend Swift, but her actions proved that she just cares about money and status. While it's easy to doubt Brittany's intentions, a body language expert thinks there's genuine affection toward Swift, at least when they first became friends.
Expert says Brittany Mahomes is not faking her admiration for Taylor Swift
Perhaps Brittany Mahomes didn't like Taylor Swift back in the day, but it seems she changed her tune after meeting the pop princess. When watching the two interact at an October 22, 2023 game, celebrity love and relationship coach and body language expert Nicole Moore noted to Nicki Swift how Brittany kept moving closer to the "Lover" singer, which showed that she felt comfortable around her. "In addition, as Taylor finished demonstrating a dance, Brittany beamed with a genuine very wide smile and she leaned in closer to Taylor to share her laughter with her. When people lean into others while laughing it's a body language indicator that they want to share their feelings with that other person because they feel close to that person," Moore shared. She also pointed out that Brittany's smile lingered even after taking her eyes away from Swift, showing that her happiness was genuine.
It looks like the past drama is all water under the bridge as Brittany and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed Swift's Eras Tour concert in Europe. On July 15, 2024, Brittany shared an Instagram pic of her and Swift hugging with Patrick and Travis Kelce behind them. In the last snap, Swift is seen planting a smooch on the side of Brittany's head while her arms are wrapped around the former soccer player. A fan gushed, "We have TAYBRITT back!!!! Can't wait until WAG season!!!" Football fans may tune in to watch the game, but Swift and Brittany's friendship is our Super Bowl.