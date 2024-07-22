The Clear Sign Brittany Mahomes Wasn't A Fan Of Taylor Swift Before Her Travis Kelce Romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been much talked about since they went public in September 2023, but the "Karma" singer's friendship with Brittany Mahomes was on everybody's lips as well. As the cameras panned in on Swift chatting it up with Travis' mom Donna Kelce, fans also got a glimpse of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife bonding with the pop star. That wasn't the first time the two WAGs were spotted together. As reported by People, Swift and Brittany had a celeb-filled girls' dinner in Manhattan the night before with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. "They dined in a private room. Everyone had a blast. They all got along and were just laughing all night over drinks and delicious food," a source shared.

It seemed Brittany had made it into T-Swizzle's coveted inner circle, but internet sleuths threw a wrench into her plans. In 2012, Brittany tweeted (via RiRi's Tea), "Taylor swift ... I wanna know when your [sic] gonna find something different to write about besides boys and relationships ... #timeforsomethingnew." The following year, after Swift took home four wins at the American Music Awards, Brittany posted an angry face emoji after writing, "Taylor swift winning everything." Although Brittany has deleted the tweets since then, her new gal pal was reportedly not thrilled about the past diss.