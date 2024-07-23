Quincy Wilson's Complete Transformation To Olympic Star

Quincy Wilson's sport of track and field probably isn't the first one that comes to mind when Olympic fans think of a teenager competing on the world's biggest stage. Instead, they might remember how making the Olympic team at age 15 was one of the high points of swimmer Michael Phelps' life before he went on to become the world's most decorated Olympian. Other Olympic athletes who made history before reaching adulthood include gymnasts such as Simone Biles and Shawn Johnson. Olympic viewers have become accustomed to seeing high schoolers on the balance beam and in the pool, but it's rare to witness them excelling on the track. This, however, is the domain that Wilson set out to conquer while he was still in elementary school.

Wilson's specialty is the 400-meter dash, a race that legendary sprinter Michael Johnson didn't start mastering until he was in college. During his freshman year at Baylor University, Johnson was first clocked at 46.29. This was child's play for Wilson by the time he was a freshman in high school — at the 2023 Penn Relays, he ran his leg of the 4x400m relay in 45.06.

Despite becoming dominant in his sport at such a young age, Wilson said in a 2024 WCHS Eyewitness News interview, "I promise you, if you asked people a year ago and said I told them I want to go to the Olympics of 2024, they would probably laugh at me." After witnessing his transformation into an Olympian, they're certainly not laughing now.