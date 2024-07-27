The Spicy Comment Don Jr. Made On A Alina Habba Pic That Is So Awkward
Alina Habba's tight-knit connection with Donald Trump and his clan is hardly a secret. Donald Trump Jr. showed how comfortable he was with his dad's lawyer when he left a spicy comment on one of Habba's Instagram posts. In July 2024, Habba showed off a bandage on her foot with "MAGA" scribbled across the bottom. "When ur doctor is a patriot and u feel him writing on your foot ... MAGA baby!" she wrote in the caption. Donald Jr. slid into the comments section. "Going viral on the foot fetish websites. (So I'm told)," he wrote alongside a cry-laughing emoji.
The reply did not go unnoticed by Habba's followers. "Oh no you didn't everyone thought it no one said it," one person wrote in response to Junior's joke. "[A] man of culture I see!" a fan added. Unsurprisingly, Donald Jr.'s comment only inspired others. "She'd make a killing on Only Fans with her beauty and patriot feet!" another Habba follower replied.
Even though she had a slight foot injury, Habba mentioned she still planned to speak at an upcoming Trump rally. The attorney was impassioned about the Trumps while addressing the audience. "I spent quarter after quarter fighting for this family over the past three years, and it's the proudest job I've ever had," she said. As evidenced by his foot comment, Habba and Donald Jr. had become close over that span.
Donald Trump Jr. and Alina Habba attended multiple events together
During Donald Trump's civil suit with New York Attorney General Laetitia James, Donald Trump Jr. was called to the stand to testify. Alina Habba was impressed with how the younger Trump handled himself while being questioned. "We had a very strong day today. Don was clear, concise, made it very clear that he relied on professionals and I think the testimony speaks for itself, frankly," Don Jr.'s attorney told Newsmax in November 2023 (via Newsweek).
Outside of their professional relationship, Habba and Donald Jr. had spent significant time together. The same month that the lawyer praised Don Jr.'s court appearance, the two sat together at UFC 295. Habba uploaded an Instagram carousel of the event and used a photo of her and Junior sitting together as the cover pic. She also posed for a group shot with Donald, Kid Rock, and UFC honcho Dana White.
The following month, Habba uploaded another Instagram carousel that praised Don Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, being featured on the cover of Impact Wealth magazine. Habba uploaded multiple pics alongside the former Fox News anchor and also highlighted the charity Don Jr. and his wife-to-be worked on. "Another year of mixing good people with a great charity Marine Toys for Tots. Thank you @kimberlyguilfoyle and @donaldjtrumpjr," she wrote. In March 2024, Habba invited the couple to her Mar-a-Lago birthday party with other members of the Trump family. Later, Habba spoke about her bond with the former president and his brood.
Donald Trump Jr. delivers another awkward comment
Becoming Donald Trump's attorney had a serious impact on Alina Habba, both professionally and personally. Not only has Habba changed her look since becoming Trump's lawyer, but she said it changed her entire career. "President Trump championed my journey, empowering me to become who I am today," Habba said while speaking at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. "His unwavering support not only shaped my career but has inspired other young women with big dreams," she added. Habba described how the one-time POTUS impacted her family, and she choked back tears while referring to him as "my friend."
The same day Habba delivered her emotional speech at the RNC, Donald Trump Jr. stirred controversy with another social media post that many followers deemed inappropriate. He posted a TikTok of himself getting makeup applied alongside his teenage daughter, Kai Trump. "What do you think? Getting makeup make me look sexy like you?" he said to his daughter. "I think you look great," Kai responded. "Thank you, Kai. I'm glad you think I look very beautiful," Donald Jr. added.
Several followers thought it was odd for Don Jr. to refer to his young daughter as "sexy," and they piped up in the replies. "I've replayed this about 100 times to try and convince myself I must be mishearing what he said," one TikTok user wrote.