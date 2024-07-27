The Spicy Comment Don Jr. Made On A Alina Habba Pic That Is So Awkward

Alina Habba's tight-knit connection with Donald Trump and his clan is hardly a secret. Donald Trump Jr. showed how comfortable he was with his dad's lawyer when he left a spicy comment on one of Habba's Instagram posts. In July 2024, Habba showed off a bandage on her foot with "MAGA" scribbled across the bottom. "When ur doctor is a patriot and u feel him writing on your foot ... MAGA baby!" she wrote in the caption. Donald Jr. slid into the comments section. "Going viral on the foot fetish websites. (So I'm told)," he wrote alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

The reply did not go unnoticed by Habba's followers. "Oh no you didn't everyone thought it no one said it," one person wrote in response to Junior's joke. "[A] man of culture I see!" a fan added. Unsurprisingly, Donald Jr.'s comment only inspired others. "She'd make a killing on Only Fans with her beauty and patriot feet!" another Habba follower replied.

Even though she had a slight foot injury, Habba mentioned she still planned to speak at an upcoming Trump rally. The attorney was impassioned about the Trumps while addressing the audience. "I spent quarter after quarter fighting for this family over the past three years, and it's the proudest job I've ever had," she said. As evidenced by his foot comment, Habba and Donald Jr. had become close over that span.