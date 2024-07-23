Caitlin Clark's Exchange With Vanessa Bryant And Her Daughters Is So Emotional
Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular WNBA stars for a reason, and it's because she takes the time to reach out to her fans. This time, her fans were Vanessa Bryant's daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, who were sitting courtside during the WNBA All-Star Game on July 20, 2024. In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark is seen approaching Bryant's youngest daughter Capri to point out that they had on the same bright pink Nike sneakers. "Touching moment with the Bryant family. Respect to Caitlin Clark for honoring their legacy," a fan replied. Another wrote, "Class act showing respect to a legends family."
Caitlin Clark shares a moment with the Bryant family 🧡 pic.twitter.com/JyMPjWHRMX
— WNBA (@WNBA) July 21, 2024
Clark also took the time out to pose with Capri in their matching Kobe 6 sneakers. In a pic shared by News Today, the Indiana Fever player is seen crouching next to the five-year-old and pointing to their kicks. Fans couldn't get enough of this adorable moment and one commented, "Caitlin is such a beautiful [role] model. And a gift of inspiration for children to believe in themselves and dreams!!" According to Nice Kicks, Vanessa Bryant gave a sneak peak of the shoes just days before the game and hinted that they were for a select few of the WNBA All-Star players. Sure enough, they were seen on Clark during practice, and it's clear she was chosen as one of Bryant's recipients.
Caitlin Clark was gifted special edition sneakers by Vanessa Bryant
Fans of Caitlin Clark know she loves her Nike Kobe sneakers, which may be why Vanessa Bryant thought it would be fitting to gift Clark a special edition set made just for the WNBA All-Star Game. The Indiana Fever tweeted a close-up shot of the hot pink shoes with neon green detailing as Clark rocked them a day before the big game. An enthusiastic fan replied, "As soon as they release Caitlin's shoes, I'm buying 10 pairs. Love the Kobe's."
Clark gave Vanessa a shout-out during a press conference and referenced the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna. "I'm a Kobe person, everybody knows that. Like, it's the best shoe, it's not even close. I probably like the Kobe 6s the best, which are the ones I have on right now," she stated, per Desert Wave Media. "Obviously just to wear his shoe, and what Vanessa has done, and what their family has done, and continuing his legacy. Not only within his shoe but that whole foundation and the Kobe brand is pretty incredible." This wasn't the first time Clark was on the receiving end of Vanessa's generosity, and their special relationship even goes back to the WNBA star's college basketball days.
Vanessa Bryant has been a fan of Caitlin Clark's since her Hawkeyes days
Being a basketball star has its perks, including getting free merch. Just ahead of the NCAA Tournament in March 2024, college basketball star Caitlin Clark and the whole Iowa Hawkeyes team received a fresh pair of Kobe 8 Protro Venice Beach sneakers from Vanessa Bryant. In a video shared by Iowa Women's Basketball, the women are seen admiring the colorful kicks, with Clark smiling at her gift and then bringing the shoes to her nose. "Caitlin smelling the new shoes is so real," a fan tweeted. Earlier that month, Clark broke the record as the top scorer in NCAA history, taking the late Pete Maravich's reign, per Total Pro Sports. What's more, she did so while wearing Kobe 6 Playoff Pack Del Sol sneakers, which earned her a shout-out from Vanessa in her Instagram Stories.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant were avid supporters of women's basketball, and the former Los Angeles Lakers team member even advocated for females to play in the NBA. "There's a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it. Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There's a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them," he told CNN in January 2020 just days before his death. We're sure that if Kobe was able to watch Clark play, she'd be on that list as well.