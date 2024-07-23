Caitlin Clark's Exchange With Vanessa Bryant And Her Daughters Is So Emotional

Fans of Caitlin Clark know she loves her Nike Kobe sneakers, which may be why Vanessa Bryant thought it would be fitting to gift Clark a special edition set made just for the WNBA All-Star Game. The Indiana Fever tweeted a close-up shot of the hot pink shoes with neon green detailing as Clark rocked them a day before the big game. An enthusiastic fan replied, "As soon as they release Caitlin's shoes, I'm buying 10 pairs. Love the Kobe's."

Clark gave Vanessa a shout-out during a press conference and referenced the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna. "I'm a Kobe person, everybody knows that. Like, it's the best shoe, it's not even close. I probably like the Kobe 6s the best, which are the ones I have on right now," she stated, per Desert Wave Media. "Obviously just to wear his shoe, and what Vanessa has done, and what their family has done, and continuing his legacy. Not only within his shoe but that whole foundation and the Kobe brand is pretty incredible." This wasn't the first time Clark was on the receiving end of Vanessa's generosity, and their special relationship even goes back to the WNBA star's college basketball days.