The Little-Known Fact About David Bromstad That HGTV Fans Will Find So Ironic

David Bromstad hit the HGTV jackpot! After competing and winning the first season of "Design Star" on the network, Bromstad's career in renovation and design took off. He starred in several different series before landing the gig that what we know him best for — the host of "My Lottery Dream Home." Viewers have gotten to know Bromstad pretty well through the popular show, but there is a little-known fact about the designer that HGTV fans will find quite ironic.

Bromstad began hosting "My Lottery Dream Home" in 2015, and since joining the series, no two episodes has been the same. The HGTV star guides new lottery winners to their dream home or renovates their existing home to meet their needs. However, there can be bumps in the road when it comes to working with people who have just won millions. He explained to AOL, "It's hard to fulfill because they're still starry eyed about winning millions of dollars. When it comes down to style and location, though, it's hard to get what they like or what they want out of them." Still, Bromstad does his best to get what they want and usually it works out in the end.

Despite the series being all about luck and gambling, many fans would be surprised that the television host is not a big gambler himself.