The Little-Known Fact About David Bromstad That HGTV Fans Will Find So Ironic
David Bromstad hit the HGTV jackpot! After competing and winning the first season of "Design Star" on the network, Bromstad's career in renovation and design took off. He starred in several different series before landing the gig that what we know him best for — the host of "My Lottery Dream Home." Viewers have gotten to know Bromstad pretty well through the popular show, but there is a little-known fact about the designer that HGTV fans will find quite ironic.
Bromstad began hosting "My Lottery Dream Home" in 2015, and since joining the series, no two episodes has been the same. The HGTV star guides new lottery winners to their dream home or renovates their existing home to meet their needs. However, there can be bumps in the road when it comes to working with people who have just won millions. He explained to AOL, "It's hard to fulfill because they're still starry eyed about winning millions of dollars. When it comes down to style and location, though, it's hard to get what they like or what they want out of them." Still, Bromstad does his best to get what they want and usually it works out in the end.
Despite the series being all about luck and gambling, many fans would be surprised that the television host is not a big gambler himself.
David Bromstad does not like to gamble
David Bromstad isn't pushing his luck. Despite being the host of a show that's all about taking a one-in-a-million chance, Bromstad is not a big fan of gambling. The HGTV host gets how it can be confusing that he doesn't play the lotto since all his clients do. He told The Wrap in 2018, "You'd think I would, especially rubbing elbows with all of these really rich, really lucky people." However, Bromstad already feels fortunate with the life that he has. He shared, "No, I do not play the lottery because I've already won the lottery. I won 'Design Star' and that was my lottery. I'm generally not a very lucky person. So, I'm good. I've won it, that's my win."
It's not surprising Bromstad doesn't feel the need to buy a scratcher here or there. According to WealthyPersons, between all the shows he's appeared on and sponsorship deals, the HGTV star has a reported net worth of $4 million. Like his clients, Bromstad isn't afraid to spend his hard-earned cash, and he lives an incredibly lavish lifestyle. Although he may not be a big gambler now because of how much he makes, Bromstad did fall into the hype of playing the lotto when his show first started.
David Bromstad used to play the lotto
David Bromstad wasn't always against the idea of playing the lotto. A year after "My Lottery Dream Home" launched, the host was all for gambling. In 2016, the Powerball was having a big moment in the country, and the show knew they had to use it to their benefit. But in the process, Bromstad got his own ticket or should we say tickets. He shared with AOL, "And I was in the middle of nowhere filming when it was going on, so I figured I might as well buy a ticket at every gas station I went to — I bought $100 worth of tickets." Had Bromstad won the big prize, "My Lottery Dream Home" would have had to find a new host. He revealed that if he won, "I would've dropped the mic and said, 'Peace out, b****es!' No one would see me ever again."
Bromstad may have played the lotto back then, but he has had a transformation and knows how fortunate his life truly is. The HGTV star has had a successful run with "My Lottery Dream Home" and doesn't plan on stopping. In July 2024, as Season 16 wrapped, Bromstad revealed there will be more to come. He shared on Instagram, "Seasons finale!!!! Here's some bts to wet your whistles for tonight final episode of the season. Don't worry we are filming so many more episodes for your delicious enjoyment."