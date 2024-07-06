Inside David Bromstad's Wildly Lavish Lifestyle Off-Camera

On "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad is introducing his clients to a lavish lifestyle after hitting the jackpot. The HGTV star is the perfect person to guide his clients to their new lifestyle because he knows what it's like to strike it rich.

Bromstad burst onto the HGTV scene in 2006 with "Making of an HGTV Design Star" and quickly became a staple across the network's programs. However, it's "My Lottery Dream Home" that truly cemented his status as a fan-favorite designer. Speaking of his love of the show with Adwerx, Bromstad shared, "My favorite part from having my own show is that it's something different every day. I get to meet new, wonderful, fabulous people, and I'm completely blessed." He added, "I went from a starving artist to not so starving."

The television personality wasn't lying about how much his life has changed since making a name for himself. Between all the shows, brand promotions, and everything in between, Bromstad has brought in stacks of cash and has amassed a respectable net worth. As of July 2024, Bromstad is reportedly worth a cool $4 million, with an annual income of $500,000. Here's what we know about his wildly lavish off-camera lifestyle.