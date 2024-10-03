David Bromstad was propelled to fame in 2006 when he was crowned the inaugural winner of "Design Star," HGTV's attempt to muscle in on the talent show format pioneered by Simon Cowell's former stomping ground, "American Idol." Instead of a record deal and empowering debut single à la "Idol" winners, though, the interior designer was gifted a Mercury Mariner SUV and the chance to host his very own series.

Since then, Bromstad has become a staple of the channel, lending his talents to everything from "Color Splash" and "My Lottery Dream Home" to "Design Star: All-Stars" and "Rock the Block."

But while we know that the Minnesota native is a dab hand with a paintbrush, what about his life away from America's premier — and some would say fakest — home renovation network? What did he do beforehand? How has he coped with fame? And why exactly was he sued by his ex-boyfriend? From Disney dreams and tattoo addictions to bank balances and fitness regimes, here's a look at the untold truth of David Bromstad.