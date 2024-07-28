Why Hollywood Won't Cast Katie Holmes Anymore

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' whirlwind relationship took over the news cycle in the mid-2000s, but could the spotlight on their relationship have taken away from Holmes' Hollywood trajectory? The couple exploded onto the scene just months before "Batman Begins" premiered in 2005, getting engaged in just eight weeks and tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Rome in 2006. But not everybody was over the moon about their love story.

The New York Post (via The Telegraph) reported that Warner Bros executives weren't pleased that the media tour for "Batman Begins" was overshadowed by the pair going public. After all, Cruise did jump up and down on Oprah Winfrey's couch while professing his love for the star at the time.

"She won't be in the sequel," an insider told the publication in 2005. "Warners is happy that people are now focusing on who'll be playing the Joker rather than Katie and Tom." Holmes opted to star in the 2008 film "Mad Money" instead, which was a major flop.

In the years to follow, there was less talk of the Holmes' acting potential and more chatter about whether their relationship was merely a publicity stunt. Cruise's star continued to rise, while Holmes' days of working with directors like Ang Lee, Curtis Hanson, and Christopher Nolan were a distant reality. Instead, she opted for less complex roles, like on the competition show "So You Think You Can Dance" and guest starring on "How I Met Your Mother."