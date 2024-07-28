The Affair Rumors That Rocked Marjorie Taylor Greene's Marriage To Perry Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene rose to prominence by gloating ultra-conservative views, but some claim she wasn't a very Christian wife. For starters, she raised eyebrows when she was spotted getting a bit too cozy with controversial far-right journalist Brian Glenn just a month after her ex-husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in late September 2022. Although he initially denied being in a relationship with her, Glenn and Marjorie went public with their romance months later. Marjorie and Perry's divorce was finalized in late December 2022.

But that wasn't the first time Marjorie's shady side reportedly caused issues in the marriage. More than a decade before her divorce, the Georgia congresswoman is said to have had two affairs that rocked her marriage. An unknown figure at the time, rumors of Marjorie's reported cheating scandals didn't surface until 2021. While the situation nearly broke down the relationship, Marjorie and Perry worked through it and decided to give the marriage another shot.

Despite the close timeline of the divorce and Marjorie's relationship with Glenn, Perry had nothing but positive things to say about the mother of his three children. "Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom!" he told the Independent in a statement. Whether Glenn played any part in the divorce is unclear, but she later admitted to Semafor that the relationship dated back to 2022. Whatever the reason for the divorce, it must have been more impactful than the previous scandalous affair rumors.