The Affair Rumors That Rocked Marjorie Taylor Greene's Marriage To Perry Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene rose to prominence by gloating ultra-conservative views, but some claim she wasn't a very Christian wife. For starters, she raised eyebrows when she was spotted getting a bit too cozy with controversial far-right journalist Brian Glenn just a month after her ex-husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in late September 2022. Although he initially denied being in a relationship with her, Glenn and Marjorie went public with their romance months later. Marjorie and Perry's divorce was finalized in late December 2022.
But that wasn't the first time Marjorie's shady side reportedly caused issues in the marriage. More than a decade before her divorce, the Georgia congresswoman is said to have had two affairs that rocked her marriage. An unknown figure at the time, rumors of Marjorie's reported cheating scandals didn't surface until 2021. While the situation nearly broke down the relationship, Marjorie and Perry worked through it and decided to give the marriage another shot.
Despite the close timeline of the divorce and Marjorie's relationship with Glenn, Perry had nothing but positive things to say about the mother of his three children. "Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom!" he told the Independent in a statement. Whether Glenn played any part in the divorce is unclear, but she later admitted to Semafor that the relationship dated back to 2022. Whatever the reason for the divorce, it must have been more impactful than the previous scandalous affair rumors.
inside Marjorie Taylor Greene reported affairs with 'tantric sex guru' and gym manager
Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't just reportedly cheat on Perry Greene once. In February 2021, the Daily Mail reported that she had an affair with a man named Craig Ivey, a "polyamorous tantric sex guru." After ending things with Ivey, Marjorie supposedly moved on to Justin Tway, a manager at the CrossFit gym where she worked. Ivey had no comment, but Tway had a more insightful response. "I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good," he said.
Marjorie denied the report. "[It is] ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist," she responded. She was referring to Jim Chambers, her boss back then, who publicly highlighted the hypocrisy when Marjorie began campaigning on a Christian agenda. "I don't even judge that, until you say the kind of s**t she does and claim the Jesus about it," he wrote on social media, according to The New Yorker.
To the Daily Mail, Chambers contended the affairs were no secret. "Everyone who moved in her circles knew about both the affairs," he said. One of the men, which The New Yorker didn't name, shared a text message that showed Marjorie acknowledging having sex with him. "She's not the pro-family, pro-Christian, strong-business woman she touts herself to be," he said. Amid the reported affairs, Marjorie filed for divorce from Perry but dropped it two months later, according to the Daily Mail.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's love life continues to make headlines
Marjorie Taylor Greene's affair rumors that plagued her marriage are in the past, but her new relationship continued to draw attention for the wrong reasons. In May 2023, Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, landed in a scandal when an old video of him in drag surfaced online. "I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good actually," he says in the clip, shared by PatriotTakes on X, formerly Twitter. The video was controversial because both Greene and Glenn have long shown their contempt for drag queens and gender issues.
The Congresswoman has gone so far as to promise to make it illegal for children to attend drag shows. "I'm introducing a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to Drag Queen performances," she tweeted in June 2022. Glenn is no different. In fact, his drag video came to light a day after he bullied WNBA star Brittney Griner. "Good Morning to all the men this morning except to #BrittneyGriner (He/Him)," he tweeted. "It shouldn't surprise anyone that a man is now the face of a women's professional basketball league."
Greene ignored the irony highlighted by PatriotTakes with the video. "I'm literally lol'ing," she tweeted. She explained Glenn dressed in drag while reporting on a theatrical production in Dallas, Texas. "And the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack," she wrote. "Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid."