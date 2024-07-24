Fallon's Sick Burn On Melania Hits The Nail On The Head About Trump's Marriage

As you may recall, Melania Trump had remained notably absent from Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and his growing legal problems for quite some time. But the July 13 assassination attempt prompted many from the Trump family to speak out, including the former first lady. Following the harrowing incident, Melania seemingly made her way out of her Mar-A-Lago induced hibernation overnight, quickly posturing herself as a woman ready and willing to stand by her man. She issued a statement wherein she not only thanked the Secret Service agents for risking their lives to protect her husband but also sang Donald's praises, referring to him as "the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times." She was also front and center at the last night of the Republican National Convention, joining him on stage, and even affectionately touching his arm at one point.

Still, others are careful to point out that Melania has always been supportive of her husband's latest quest for the White House. Prior to the convention, when asked whether or not Melania would be in attendance, Donald's daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican Party, Lara Trump, told the New York Times that the Melania would "be out whenever it's appropriate for her." She added, "Just because people are not overtly out front with banners or signs or whatever it might be, doesn't mean they are not 100 percent on board."