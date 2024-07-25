Inside Christina Hall's Three Divorces

When it comes to television, it's tough to describe Christina Hall's HGTV success as anything other than meteoric. After all, her first series, "Flip or Flop," became one of the network's biggest hits, running for 10 seasons until ending its run in 2022. An unlikely TV star, Hall proved she was no one-trick pony when her follow-up series, "Christina on the Coast," also became a smash for HGTV.

Her first marriage to her "Flip or Flop" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, ended in divorce. She then tied the knot with British television host Ant Anstead, but that union also ended in ruins. Sadly, the third time was not the charm, when Hall and third husband Joshua Hall announced in the summer of 2024 that they were divorcing, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Interestingly, just days before news of the divorce from Joshua was announced, Christina gushed about how well her life had been going. "It's been really good," she told E! News. "I just love where I live, I love my family and I love doing these shows. So, I feel like everything's going really well." It seems that what's on the surface isn't necessarily the full picture, so we're breaking down what we know about these three relationships and subsequent divorces.