Lawyer Tells Us HGTV Star Christina Hall's Lack Of Prenup With Josh Could Cost Her Big Time

Christina Hall has been married three times, so one would think she'd be pro-prenup by now. However, it turns out she and Josh Hall did not have one. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Los Angeles estate lawyer Arash Sadat of Mills, Sadat, Dowlatt LLP shared what that might mean for the HGTV star. Spoiler: Unless these two can come to a mutual agreement, things could get ugly.

Speaking about the ramifications of the former couple not having a prenup, Sadat explained, "No prenup means that Christina and Josh will need to fight it out in court over who gets what. This is obviously much messier — and more expensive — than distributing assets and income through an agreement." Sadat added that while most former couples try to negotiate for the best way forward, it wasn't a given.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, it seems Josh and Christina aren't on the same page, with Life & Style reporting that Josh wants alimony and an equal split of everything acquired during the marriage. Christina is asking for neither party to be awarded spousal support, and to get to divide things some time in the future. Sadly for Christina, Sadat said, it's pretty unlikely that her second request will be approved by a judge.