The Tragic Truth About Bill Rancic

Bill Rancic showed no fear when he parachuted out of an airplane at the Chicago Air and Water Show in 2015, per NBC Chicago. The stunt was performed with the Army Golden Knights and Rancic made it safely to the ground where Giuliana Rancic and their son Duke were waiting. Sadly, the two following jumpers didn't fare as well and got injured when they crashed into each other in mid-air. "Thank you to the Army Golden Knights for taking me up today at the #chicagoairandwatershow. Praying for the two soldiers who jumped after me and were injured. Please pray for them and their families," Bill wrote on social media.

The day after the incident, ABC News reported that one of the injured men, Army Golden Knights member Sgt. Corey Hood, had died from the accident. "Our focus right now is on supporting Corey's family and grieving for our teammate," Lt. Col. Matthew Weinrich stated. A year later, Bill opened up to My Central Jersey about the harrowing event. "Seconds after I jumped, Corey Hood, 32, from our plane collided mid-air with a parachutist, Timothy Holland, from the Navy plane. Hood died and Holland survived," he shared. The entrepreneur added, "After surviving five tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, this was the way he died. It shakes you to the core. I was sitting with him, we jumped out 5 seconds apart. It could easily have been me. I think about him every night when I say my prayers."