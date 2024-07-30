Chelsea Clinton Once Gave A Sassy Comeback When Asked About Monica Lewinsky

Even all these years later, Monica Lewinsky is still tied to the Clinton family. Her affair with former President Bill Clinton was a major scandal that hit the nation and became unavoidable. Unfortunately, Clinton's family members were dragged into the drama, especially his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, who had the perfect clapback when asked about it.

It all started in 1995 when Lewinsky took on an internship at the White House. It wasn't long after that she began her romance with the then-president. The two engaged in this secret tryst for two years before calling it quits in 1997. Although they hoped their relationship would stay in the shadows, their affair eventually came to light, and what followed was nothing but drama. Being his daughter, Chelsea found herself in the mix of all the attention.

Not long after the news broke, Hillary Clinton gave an update on the "Today" show on how her daughter was handling the news, revealing, "She's all right." Chelsea may have been putting on a brave face at the start, but the reality is that it took a toll on the public figure. According to the New York Post, a White House aide revealed how Chelsea was really feeling, sharing, "There was a terrible sense of betrayal." Chelsea and Bill were able to rebuild their relationship, but it wasn't easy, and the topic of Lewinsky continued to be brought up. At one point, Chelsea let everyone know she was tired of the topic, telling a rally-goer that it was none of their business.